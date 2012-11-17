The Kardashian Sisters' Business Ventures Keep Getting Them Sued

Photo: Screenshot via Khrome Beauty

Why do people like to sue the Kardashians so much?Since January 2011, their business ventures have spurred at least two major lawsuits and a cease-and-desist letter against a major retailer that works with them.

And just last month, a makeup company threatened to sue them over an upcoming Kardashian cosmetics line, the Huffington Post reported.

Here’s the litigation that has engulfed the reality TV darlings:

• In January 2011, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were sued for allegedly backing out of an endorsement agreement with a prepaid debit card company, according to Huffington Post.

Fresno-based Revenue Resource Group wanted $75 million in damages — just a little more than the $65 million that the clan made the previous year. However, the suit was dismissed in June 2011.

• Later that year, the Kardashians were accused of ripping off a handbag design. Monice Botkier, designer of the “Clyde” bag, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sears, which carries the Kardashian Kollection, according to New York Magazine.

“They say imitation is the highest form of flattery but we don’t think so,” Botkier wrote on her blog.

The bag was pulled from Sears’ website, and the issue was resolved, apparently before an actual lawsuit was filed.

Kim Kardashian in the Quick Trim ad.

Photo: QUICKTRIMDIET via YouTube

• In March 2012, the Kardashians were sued for $5 million for making allegedly “unsubstantiated, false and misleading claims” in ads for QuickTrim, a weight-loss product, according to Reuters.

• Their latest business venture could also be marred in a trademark lawsuit.

At the end of October, Beverly Hills-based Chroma Makeup (with a “C”) threatened the Kardashian sisters with a lawsuit over their upcoming Khroma Beauty cosmetics line, according to Huffington Post. Apparently, Chroma Makeup isn’t too fond of the possibility of being associated with the Kardashian line, calling it an “inferior cosmetic [product].”

