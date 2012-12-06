The Kardashians Are Sick Of Being Accused Of Trademark Infringement

Photo: Screenshot via Khrome Beauty

Yes, the Kardashians are in yet another trademark dispute over their Khroma Beauty line, but this time it is Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney who have acted first.Kroma Makeup (no “h”) first threatened the Kardashians with a lawsuit in June, claiming the Kardashian brand violated Kroma’s trademark, which was filed in 2010, according to Huffington Post.



On Friday though, it was Boldfact Licensing + Branding, the company behind Khroma, that filed a suit in California calling for an end to the trademark infringement accusations.

The Kardashian’s Khroma trademark was filed relatively recently, in June 2012, but Boldfact basically claims that the Kroma name isn’t famous enough to hold onto its own trademark.

“[Kroma] consists solely of a descriptive term and lacks any inherent distinctive meaning to the relevant consuming public and therefore, is conceptually weak,” the complaint reads, according to Huffington Post.

You may also remember in October the Khroma line was facing the threat of another trademark dispute — that time from Chroma Makeup (with a “C”), according to Huffington Post.

Boldfact came out with a similar statement, claiming there would be no confusion between brands since Khroma Beauty would be marketed alongside the famous Kardashian name.

