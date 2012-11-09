The Unstoppable Kardashians Are About To Go Global

Photo: Getty

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have been expanding their brand all over America, so much so that they’re firmly embedded in American pop culture.That means that they’ve become relevant abroad as well. So now, the Kardashians have committed to going global.



Back in August, they announced that they’re expanding the Kardashian Kollection — the trio’s fashion business — to 13 countries around the planet, including important Asian markets.

Yesterday, the Kardashians took a big step toward their worldwide conquest by officially launching the Kardashian Kollection in the U.K. to much fanfare. The line will be in 200 Dorothy Perkins stores across the country.

And the Kardashians seem fully committed to the endeavour. In fact, they’re surprisingly involved in the process.

WWD spoke with Bruno Schiavi, the Kardashians’ partner in the U.K.:

“The girls are very hands-on. I have an office in L.A., where the girls are based, one in Australia and one in China. We meet at the beginning of the season and talk about what they have seen on the catwalks, the trends, and they’ll bring tears from magazines and show the things that inspire them. Then it’s designing and fittings. They are involved in every step. We have a fitting here in London tomorrow and we’ll Skype Khloé in for the meeting. We have a rule — if we have two yeses and just one no, it’s in.”

Next up, you’ll be seeing the collection in Bahrain, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE.

