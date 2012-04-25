The Kardashians Are Getting An Insane Bonus To Renew Their Contracts With E!

The E! Network has just inked a renewal with The Kardashian clan … and it is a doozy.



Reality TV’s first family is getting three more seasons of their “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” series on the single letter channel—and TMZ reports that they’ll earn up to $40 million.

This deal includes ALL of the Klan: Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, brother Rob, Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner and the two younger Jenner’s Kendall and Kylie.

But the deal isn’t just sweet for the family, The Hollywood Reporter says that E! also gets “first look rights” (aka dibs) on any of the Kardashian members’ non-scripted ideas or projects.

Considering the show has steadily been increasing in its audience for the last six seasons, this seems like a home run for E!. From 2007 to last year’s season six finale, the show has gained over 2 million viewers.

Season seven of the hit show airs on May 20th with 18 all-new episodes.

Here’s to hoping for a televised Kim and Kanye wedding special.

