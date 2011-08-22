Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Media

Photo: CNN
This week saw a lot of reality TV stars experiencing some pretty significant ups and downs.Especially if you count politics as one long reality TV experience.
And really, what is Christine O’Donnell‘s entire career if not an extended, bizarre political reality experiment.
Meanwhile, in non-reality news a news study revealed women in mainstream media are increasing becoming ‘pornified.’
Let’s just say it ain’t your mother’s Rolling Stone anymore.
Welcome to the dog days of summer.
Stephen Colbert's SuperPAC, 'Americans For a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow,' released its first ad just in time for the Iowa straw poll.
The video, titled 'A New Hope' encouraged voters to write in a their vote for Rick Parry...with an 'a'.
Rick Perry with an 'e' was apparently so impressed by the endeavour he immediately hired away Colbert's treasurer.
Welcome back Piers Morgan.
Earlier this week, Morgan interviewed former Senate candidate/flash in the political pan Christine O'Donnell. Half way through the interview O'Donnell got upset that Morgan was actually asking her policy questions about things like gay marriage and walked out.
Not only did the moment (which was quickly posted online ahead of the show airing) provide a nice ratings boost for Morgan, he managed to milk an entire other show out of it.
In happier news, some people including Ta-Nehisi Coates took the walk-out as a sign that the culture war is officially over.
Leonardo DiCaprio is putting his money where his green mouth is.
DiCaprio managed to be the first to get his hands on the luxury-hybrid 2012 Fisker Karma.
Next on the waiting list: Al Gore and Colin Powell, who apparently just don't have the same green clout as DiCaprio.
You have to have taken reality TV to a whole new level to piss off an entire clothing company.
But that's what the Jersey Shore cast has apparently done.
This week Abercrombie & Fitch offered to pay Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to stop wearing their clothes.
'We are deeply concerned that Mr. Sorrentino's association with our brand could cause significant damage to our image,' says the company.
Well done?
Ashton Kutcher is on the cover of September's Details magazine. Along with the print version there is a Facebook-only digital feature in which Kutcher recommends a bunch of profiles and companies that he's invested in.
Except he forgets to note that he's invested in them. Oops?
The F.T.C. says it won't investigate, but it remains to be seen whether the S.E.C. will get involved.
Terrible story.
Last week, Russell Armstrong the estranged husband of one of the stars of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' committed suicide.
In the aftermath Bravo is being asked by Armstrong's family to edit every bit of footage of him out of the upcoming season and is on the receiving end of a great deal of criticism for depicting Armstrong in a harsh light in past episodes.
Oh Conan.
After a splashy and popular debut on TBS at the beginning of this season Conan O'Brien's ratings have plummeted.
So much so, TBS is opting to spend millions of dollars punching up the shows that lead into Conan's in the hopes that they will encourage viewers to stick around.
'Kate Plus 8' is not more.
After 150 episodes TLC has decided to cancel the series.
Does this mean Kate Gosselin will disappear into the reality sunset?
Let's just say we probably haven't seen the last of her.
