BEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUS: Photos Of Your favourite Celebrities Before You Knew Who They Were

Kim Kardashian may have done better in the ‘before.’

The other morning we happened across this Daily Mail article titled: ‘Face it, ladies, most of us will NEVER be pretty!‘Nice way to start the day.



The thesis of the piece from what we could gather was that you’re either pretty or you’re not, and if you’re not you are simply wasting your money on beauty products trying to be so.

Whatever.

A glance through the following pictures of celebrities should demolish that line of thought pretty quickly.

Based on these before-and-after pictures anyone can be good-looking as long as they have an army of exercise gurus, plastic surgeons, make-up artists, and fashion stylists. Shazam. Behold beautiful people.

Don’t believe us? Take a gander, from Jay-Z to George Clooney, Angelina Jolie to Lady Gaga, we selected some of the best before-they-were-famous photos.

