Here's how the Kardashian family is reacting to Bruce Jenner's big announcement

ABC News Bruce Jenner with son Brandon during Friday’s ABC special with Diane Sawyer.

Ahead of Bruce Jenner’s bombshell interview with Diane Sawyer Friday night in which the Olympian-turned-reality star revealed “I am a woman,” the doting dad gathered all of his children in a room and braced them for what he was about to tell the world.

ABC News Bruce Jenner with his six biological children.

“The reactions were varied,” Jenner told Sawyer. “Because the kids are all very protective.”

John Sciulli/Getty Images Jenner has been a father figure to the Kardashian kids since their father died in 2003.

While Khloe “had the toughest time with it,” Jenner says that “Kim has been, by far, the most accepting and easiest to talk to about it.”

After the interview aired, Kim posted to her 30.6 million Instagram followers:

“Love is the courage to live the truest, best version of yourself. Bruce is love. I love you Bruce. #ProudDaughter”

“It might not always be easy but we support you no matter what! Your honesty has opened the doors for others to be courageous and live an authentic life! #respect #hero #family”

While Jenner said Khloe “has had the toughest time” accepting his news, she did show her support Friday night both via Twitter:

Just finished watching the #BruceJennerInterview with the family. Bruzer, I’m soooo proud of you! Dads really are heros ❤️

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 25, 2015

And Instagram:

Sister Kylie posted the below before the interview ran:

“daddy throwback. #Tonight #DianeSawyer #ABC #love”

And tweeted this after:

Understandingly, this has been very hard for me. You will hear what I have to say when I’m ready to but…

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 25, 2015

..this isn’t about me. I’m so proud of you, Dad. You are so brave. My beautiful Hero.

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 25, 2015

Kendall also tweeted after the ABC special:

so very proud of you, my hero.

— Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) April 25, 2015

Kourtney Kardashian also stuck to Twitter, posting:

Couldn’t be a more proud daughter. With courage and bravery, let’s change the world. I am honored to stand by Bruce’s side and support him.

— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 25, 2015

Even brother Rob chimed in: