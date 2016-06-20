The Kardashians threw a mermaid-themed birthday party for their kids, and it looked epic

The Kardashian clan went under the sea for a joint birthday party for North West and Penelope Disick.
North, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Penelope, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, had a mermaid-themed party to celebrate their birthdays, which are three weeks apart.
North turned three on June 15, while Penelope will turn four July 8.
Both North and Penelope wore sparkly mermaid tails and had individual three-tiered mermaid cakes.
The girl’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, sported lavender as per the girl’s request.
There were also two princesses on hand to help the girls celebrate.
It looks like the party was a success.
