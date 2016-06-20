The Kardashians threw a mermaid-themed birthday party for their kids, and it looked epic

The Kardashian clan went under the sea for a joint birthday party for North West and Penelope Disick.

North, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Penelope, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, had a mermaid-themed party to celebrate their birthdays, which are three weeks apart.

North turned three on June 15, while Penelope will turn four July 8.

Both North and Penelope wore sparkly mermaid tails and had individual three-tiered mermaid cakes.

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 18, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT



The girl’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, sported lavender as per the girl’s request.

When your nieces request you wear lavender hair to their mermaid party. You wear lavender hair. Anything for my babies! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 18, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT



There were also two princesses on hand to help the girls celebrate.

birthday girls ? A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2016 at 4:27pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 18, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT



It looks like the party was a success.

My little mermaid. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 18, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 18, 2016 at 3:55pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.