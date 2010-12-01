Kardashian Kard Canceled

Photo: kardashiankard.com

The disastrous Karsashian Kard has been killed.Kim’s latest business venture was assailed in the press for having excessive fees and potentially getting kids hooked on credit cards.



Activating the card, for instance, cost between $60 and $100 — unprecedented fees for a prepaid card.

The promo website KardashianKard.com has been taken down and all mention of the card has been stripped from Kim’s blog.

Last night, when Kim Kardashian stopped by Business Insider for an interview, she refused to answer questions about the card.

The Mastercard prepaid card was to be issued by University National Bank of St. Paul, Minn., which is owned by Sunrise Community Bank. It was marketed by Mobile Resource Card of Fresno, Calif.

