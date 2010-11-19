Kim Kardashian's Credit Card May Be The Worst Credit Card Ever

Photo: kardashiankard.com

Kim Kardashian’s new credit card, “The Kardashian Kard,” has a terrible pricing model. Worse than you might expect.It’s a prepaid card, which means it targets kids. Fair enough.



But it costs between $60 and $100 to activate — an unprecedented starter fee for prepaid cards.

Celent analyst Zilvinas Bareisis tells American Banker: “I am baffled — this card doesn’t seem to make sense at all, it appears to be targeted at teenagers, yet with ridiculous fees. If there is such a thing as a luxury prepaid market, then it’s not going to be the teens.“

Here’s the full list of abnormally high fees:

Kardashian Prepaid MasterCard

Card Purchase (Includes monthly fees for 6 months) $59.95

Card Purchase (Includes monthly fees for 12 months) $99.95

Monthly Fee (Applies after initial purchase period) $7.95

Card Replacement – Primary or Companion $9.95

ATM Withdrawal – Domestic $1.50

ATM Inquiry or Decline – Domestic $1.00

ATM Withdrawal – International $2.50

ATM Inquiry or Decline – International $2.00

Point of Sale – Decline -Domestic $1.00

Point of Sale – Decline – International $1.00

External Checking or Savings Transfer (To/From) $1.00

Account to Account Transfer * $1.00

Retail Load Fee (MoneyGram) $1.00

Load Account by Debit/Credit Card ** $1.00

Cancel Account – Request Balance Mailed by Check $6.00

Service centre Care-Live operator $1.50

Bill Pay – Per Item $2.00

Replacement Card Expedite Fee (Overnight) $25.00

* Fee for transferring money from external accounts and to other cardholder accounts

** 2.5% surcharge of transaction amount applies

