Every outfit the Kardashian-Jenners have worn to the Met Gala through the years

In 2013, Kim Kardashian made her Met Gala debut as Kanye West’s date in a head-to-toe floral look.
While West kept it simple in a tuxedo, Kardashian made a statement in a Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress that is probably one of her most infamous looks to date.
Kardashian’s dress became the subject of memes. People compared her dress to an old couch, and the late Robin Williams even tweeted that she looked like Mrs. Doubtfire, according to The Daily Beast.
“I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it,” she told Vogue in 2019.
Kendall Jenner attended her first Met Gala in 2014 wearing a mermaid gown designed by Topshop.
The model paired the cream dress with a statement diamond choker necklace and a bedazzled clutch.
In 2014, Kim Kardashian played it safe in a blue-and-black Lanvin dress.
Kardashian’s dress was simple, but the thigh-high slit gave it an edgier look.
Kris Jenner opted for a statement-making red gown when she attended her first Met Gala in 2015.
Jenner paired her draped Balmain dress with a gold belt, black-and-gold heels, and oversized fringed gold earrings.
In 2015, Kim Kardashian redeemed herself after her 2013 look by wearing a stunning Roberto Cavalli dress.
Kardashian revealed on Instagram
that the inspiration behind her dress was the Bob Mackie gown that Cher wore to her first-ever Met Gala in 1974.
The Robert Cavalli gown was designed by Peter Dundas, and it included intricate lace beading that cascaded into a dramatic train with feathers.
Kendall Jenner’s sparkly see-through dress in 2015 was designed by the Calvin Klein Collection.
Jenner’s dress had crisscross cutouts on the sides.
Kris Jenner turned to Balmain again in 2016.
The black gown featured intricate beading and sheer sleeves. She paired it with a matching black choker necklace and diamond studs.
Kendall Jenner wore another gown with cutouts at the 2016 event.
Jenner wore Atelier Versace for the Met Gala’s “Manus × Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”
exhibit. Her geometric-print halter dress had two side cutouts.
Kim Kardashian embraced the “Manus × Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme in a robot-inspired look.
Kardashian wore a metallic, long-sleeve Balmain gown that had a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a bold ear cuff.
In 2020, the SKIMS mogul said in a Balmain YouTube video that she actually had a completely different look planned for the gala: a sequin-covered, floor-length gown.
“But instead, we wanted it to be more metal-y. We took a skirt and then a top from something else,” she said.
Kylie Jenner arrived at her first Met Gala in a gorgeous Balmain gown.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s look embodied the “naked dress” trend, with sheer panels running down the middle and side cutouts along her torso and hip.
Kendall Jenner wore a bold La Perla dress to the 2017 Met Gala.
The model’s dress featured a cutout across the front, a thigh-high slit, a low back, and was completely sheer in the back. She paired it with Christian Louboutin heels and simple jewelry.
Kim Kardashian opted for a simple white gown in 2017.
Kardashian wore a minimalist, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress and nude heels.
Kylie Jenner wore a see-through Versace dress in 2017.
Jenner went in the opposite direction of her 2016 Met Gala look when it came time to dress for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit in 2017.
The beauty mogul paired her pink Versace dress with a blonde wig and simple heels.
Kendall Jenner’s all-white look in 2018 was reminiscent of the one her big sister Kim wore to the 2017 Met Gala.
Jenner attended the gala in an Off-White jumpsuit that had sheer sleeves and long pant legs.
Kris Jenner embraced the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme in 2018 in a black-and-gold Tommy Hilfiger gown.
Jenner told Coveteur
that Hilfiger had drawn up a couple of looks for her but she immediately chose the one that felt perfect.
“It was really a dream come true,” she said. “This particular dress felt really easy to wear and yet really comfortable. When you’re going up that many stairs, comfort is key.”
The crosses on Kim Kardashian’s gold dress kept her on track with the “Heavenly Bodies” theme in 2018.
Kardashian wore a corseted, gold chain-mail Atelier Versace dress. She kept her jewelry simple by wearing two diamond cross necklaces and some rings.
Kylie Jenner donned this Alexander Wang gown at the 2018 Met Gala just three months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster.
Jenner said on Instagram that she actually had a wardrobe malfunction just before she left to attend the gala, according to E! News.
“Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door,” Jenner said. “But it worked out, I love it.”
Kim Kardashian’s look at the 2019 gala was reminiscent of her May Vogue cover and caused quite the stir.
For the occasion, Kardashian wore a custom Thierry Mugler gown that took eight months to complete, according to People
.
“He envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” Kardashian told Vogue at the Met Gala.
Kardashian completed her look by wearing a custom-made corset designed by the famous Mr. Pearl. She said she had to take “corset breathing lessons” in order to wear the outfit.
In 2020, Kardashian said on Instagram that her corset went missing the same night she wore it, so she flew to London to have another one made.
Kendall Jenner looked like a Vegas showgirl in a bright-orange feathered dress at the 2019 Met Gala.
Jenner’s Versace gown featured beaded fringe, a feathered hem, and an over-the-top feather collar.
Kylie Jenner went for a similar vibe as Kendall in a lavender Versace gown.
The beauty mogul wore a glittering semi-sheer dress
with purple sequins and a feathered skirt. To match the bottom of the dress, Jenner wore large lavender sleeves that she could easily take off.
Kris Jenner also went the dramatic route at the 2019 Met Gala in an oversized coat and blonde wig.
Jenner turned to Tommy Hilfiger again for her look. She arrived in a ruched navy jumpsuit with a silver star embellishment and a floor-length tulle coat with structured sleeves.