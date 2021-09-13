Every outfit the Kardashian-Jenners have worn to the Met Gala through the years

In 2013, Kim Kardashian made her Met Gala debut as Kanye West’s date in a head-to-toe floral look.

While West kept it simple in a tuxedo, Kardashian made a statement in a Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress that is probably one of her most infamous looks to date.

Kardashian’s dress became the subject of memes. People compared her dress to an old couch, and the late Robin Williams even tweeted that she looked like Mrs. Doubtfire, according to The Daily Beast.

“I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it,” she told Vogue in 2019.