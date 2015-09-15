The Kardashians and Jenners are already dominating the App Store

Just a day after announcing their own apps, the Kardashians and Jenners are dominating the App Store.

According to the app analytics company App Annie, Kylie Jenner’s new app is already number one on the charts, beating out Facebook’s Messenger app, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Khloé Kardashian’s app was number 12 on Tuesday morning, ahead of Spotify, Pinterest, and Google Maps.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian were also all trending searches in Apple’s App Store on Tuesday morning.

All five members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced their own iPhone apps on Monday.

As Tech Insider’s Molly Mulshine, who was at the event on Monday, wrote, each sister will release her own subscription-based app. The apps will give them more control over their images and their products. They will be able to do live video broadcasts from their apps, as well as fitness, hair, and makeup “tutorials,” and sell products.

The apps are free to download, but cost $US2.99 per month to use.

