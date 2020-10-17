The wildest Halloween costumes the Kardashian-Jenner family has worn throughout the years

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West dresses as Poison Ivy in New York on October 29, 2011.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has worn some pretty wild Halloween costumes over the years.

Some of their most unique holiday looks include bug-themed costumes and outfits inspired by their children.

The sisters have also worn Halloween costumes that are as equally daring as they are wild.

In 2018, for example, all Kardashian and Jenner sisters dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels in white lingerie and giant wings.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Few people celebrate Halloween the way the Kardashian-Jenner family does.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and their sisters have rocked some pretty wild looks on October 31. The KKW Beauty founder has dressed as everything from Poison Ivy to a giant bug, while the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has opted for daring costumes inspired by Christina Aguilera and her daughter Stormi.

From Khloe Kardashian’s Cruella de Vil look to Kendall Jenner’s take on the Powerpuff Girls, here’s a look at some of their wildest costumes.

In the ’90s, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner coordinated in pirate costumes.

Kris Jenner/Instagram Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner dress as pirates in the 1990s.

While young Kylie and Kendall look adorable in their costumes, it’s wild to see Kris dressed as a pirate. She donned a red-and-gold dress with a white lace collar, black thigh-high boots, and a classic pirate hat.

Cat costumes can be overdone, but Kim Kardashian West made her outfit stand out in 2010.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian dresses as a cheetah on Halloween in 2010.

In a mirror selfie taken that year, Kardashian West is seen wearing a cheetah-print catsuit with long sleeves and a turtleneck top. The bodice of her suit was especially unique, as it was semi-sheer, made from mesh, and extended from her chest to beneath her belly button.

To complete the look, Kardashian West wore a matching set of cat ears.

The KKW Beauty founder was almost unrecognizable during a Halloween party in 2011.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West dresses as Poison Ivy in New York on October 29, 2011.

For the Midori Green Halloween costume party in New York, Kardashian West dressed as DC Comics superhero Poison Ivy. She paired red hair with a green strapless minidress covered in fake leaves.

She also donned a green eye mask and crystal-covered platform heels.

The following year, Kardashian West attended the same event as a blonde mermaid.

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West at the Midori Green Halloween party on October 27, 2012.

Her dress featured a white strapless top covered in real shells, as well as a floor-length skirt that perfectly blended in with the event’s green carpet. Kardashian West completed the look with blonde hair and layers of necklaces.

Three years later, she poked fun at one of her controversial Met Gala looks.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West dresses as herself on Halloween in 2015.

In 2013, Kardashian West attended the Met Gala in a floral maternity gown designed by Givenchy. During the event, some people shared hurtful memes that compared the garment to a couch, which later made the reality star cry.

Two years later, however, Kardashian West responded to the criticism by wearing the dress again on Halloween. She shared a photo of the occasion and wrote: “I think I nailed the Kim K costume! ????????????.” She also said in another post that the dress “still fits…”

Kylie Jenner wore one of her best — and wildest — Halloween costumes in 2016.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner dresses as Christina Aguilera in 2016.

That year, she looked exactly like Christina Aguilera in the 2002 “Dirrty” music video. Kylie wore blonde hair with black streaks, a red-and-white striped bikini top, and multicoloured chaps over red shorts.

She even added fake piercings and grey contact lenses to look more like the musician.

Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, could have starred in a Marvel movie with her costume that year.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloe Kardashian dresses as Storm for Halloween in 2016.

Dressing as the superhero Storm, Khloe donned a shiny bodysuit with a cape, knee-high boots, and chain-style gloves. It was her makeup and hair, however, that stole the show.

Her silver hair perfectly matched the sparkling makeup that covered her forehead, leading to her bright white eyes – which she achieved with contact lenses.

Also in 2016, Kourtney Kardashian opted for an unexpectedly dark costume.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd Suganami in October 2016.

Not only did she wear white lingerie and silver heels for the dead-bride look, but Kourtney also donned a veil, crystal choker, and face makeup that made it look as though her mouth was bleeding.

Her friend Stephanie Shepherd Suganami coordinated in a similar groom costume.

Khloe Kardashian embraced the “Game of Thrones” hype on Halloween in 2017.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Halloween in 2017.

The couples costume, which she wore with Tristan Thompson, transformed the duo into Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from the hit series.

Khloe’s outfit was an especially wild take on the character, as it included a brown miniskirt and an armour-inspired top with a square cutout across her chest.

Kendall Jenner also put her own twist on a fan-favourite character that year.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in California on November 1, 2017.

Wearing a green-and-black bikini top, denim miniskirt, chained belts, and thigh-high boots, Kendall looked like an adult version of Buttercup from “The Powerpuff Girls.” She also wore sheer thigh-high socks, a mesh crop top, a green leather jacket, and a black wig with green highlights.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was also in attendance and was dressed as Bubbles from the cartoon series.

The model outdid herself when she wore a wild “Austin Powers”-inspired costume in 2018.

Bryan Steffy/Stringer/Getty Images Kendall Jenner dresses as a fembot for Halloween in 2018.

She dressed as a fembot from the series’ first film with a blonde wig, pink gloves, sheer baby-doll dress, and feather-embellished heels.

Kourtney Kardashian took inspiration from another celebrity that year.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Ariana Grande for Halloween in 2018.

With her pink baby-doll dress, high ponytail, and thigh-high boots, Kourtney could have been mistaken for Ariana Grande. To make her costume even more realistic, she also carried a microphone.

On Instagram, Kourtney shared a photo of the outfit and wrote “God is a woman,” referencing the musician’s 2018 hit.

Kylie Jenner wore one of her most whimsical costumes to date in 2018.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner dresses as a storm, inspired by her daughter, for Halloween in 2018.

While holding her daughter Stormi, Kylie wore a minidress made from a fluffy material that looked like clouds. She also wore a white wig and carried a gold lightning bolt that matched her daughter’s outfit.

All of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters dressed in daring Victoria’s Secret Angel costumes that year.

Kim Kardashian/Twitter and Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels in 2018.

As Insider previously reported, their costumes were loaned to them by Victoria’s Secret. Kardashian West wore a white lingerie set with giant Angel wings, and Kylie donned a crystal-covered bodysuit with a nude bra, heels, and smaller wings.

The Daily Mail previously shared a full look of the outfits used in the photo shoot – which also included Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloe – by photographer Marcus Hyde.

Kylie opted for a daring fairy costume the following year.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner dresses as a fairy for Halloween in 2019.

In addition to fairy wings and a long blonde wig, Kylie also wore an asymmetrical, strapless dress that was see-through with sparkling purple details. She also donned strappy sandals and prosthetic pointed ears.

One of the Kardashian West family’s many costumes in 2019 was inspired by bugs.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North dress as bugs for Halloween in 2019.

Kardashian West got her whole family in on the costume. On Instagram, she shared photos of their outfits and said: “A bugs life! ???????????? My costume glowed; Kanye’s costume moved and was all animatronics.”

Khloe, on the other hand, put a wild twist on a classic Disney villain.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True on Halloween in 2019.

Rather than wearing Cruella de Vil’s fur coat, Khloe donned a black-and-white dress with giant shoulder pads, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. She also dressed her daughter True in a Dalmatian costume and edited dogs into her Instagram photo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.