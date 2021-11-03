The Kardashian-Jenner family members ranked by success

While Rob Kardashian has launched several businesses, he’s not as successful as his sisters, and he’s rarely been seen in public as of late.

The only Kardashian brother does have a few product lines, including apparel company Halfway Dead and sock brand Arthur George, which is now part-owned by his mother. He launched Grandeza, a vegan hot sauce brand, with his mom last year, and in January, he also announced he was coming out with a new vanilla cream soda drink with Exotic Pop.

He’s the least active family member by far in terms of social media. It makes sense: He was banned from Instagram in 2017 after posting revenge pornography of his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. The Instagram account attached to Rob Kardashian’s name — that Kris Jenner Communications runs — has a mere 2.6 million followers.

He’s also seen less frequently on our TV screens. He regularly appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” until 2018, when he began retreating from public life. In 2018, he appeared in two episodes of the reality show. Since then, he’s only been a part of four episodes.

Kardashian did have his own spin-off with former girlfriend Blac Chyna, titled “Rob & Chyna,” in 2016, but it was canceled after one season. Chyna claimed in a defamation lawsuit that this was the Kardashian family’s decision. She also alleged in the suit — which was filed in 2017 but goes to trial later this year — that she was the victim of assault, battery, domestic violence, and interference with prospective economic relations. Kardashian has denied assaulting her.

Recently, Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo of Rob at dinner alongside sister Khloe Kardashian. While Rob has yet to make his full return to public life, the snap did potentially allude to him being more active on his family’s social media pages.