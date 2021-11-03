The Kardashian-Jenner family members ranked by success

- “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” wrapped its 20th and final season this year.
- We ranked the adult Kardashian-Jenner family members who appeared on the show most often.
- Our ranking is based on net worth, social media followings, product lines, and public perception.
The only Kardashian brother does have a few product lines, including apparel company Halfway Dead and sock brand Arthur George, which is now part-owned by his mother. He launched Grandeza, a vegan hot sauce brand, with his mom last year, and in January, he also announced he was coming out with a new vanilla cream soda drink with Exotic Pop.
He’s the least active family member by far in terms of social media. It makes sense: He was banned from Instagram in 2017 after posting revenge pornography of his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. The Instagram account attached to Rob Kardashian’s name — that Kris Jenner Communications runs — has a mere 2.6 million followers.
He’s also seen less frequently on our TV screens. He regularly appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” until 2018, when he began retreating from public life. In 2018, he appeared in two episodes of the reality show. Since then, he’s only been a part of four episodes.
Kardashian did have his own spin-off with former girlfriend Blac Chyna, titled “Rob & Chyna,” in 2016, but it was canceled after one season. Chyna claimed in a defamation lawsuit that this was the Kardashian family’s decision. She also alleged in the suit — which was filed in 2017 but goes to trial later this year — that she was the victim of assault, battery, domestic violence, and interference with prospective economic relations. Kardashian has denied assaulting her.
Recently, Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo of Rob at dinner alongside sister Khloe Kardashian. While Rob has yet to make his full return to public life, the snap did potentially allude to him being more active on his family’s social media pages.
In 2014, Jenner weathered a public — and, as depicted on the show, messy — divorce from Kris Jenner after over two decades of marriage. In April 2015, Jenner came out as transgender in a “20/20” special with Diane Sawyer. Later that year, she introduced herself to the world as Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair.
In the years since her coming out, Caitlyn and Kris Jenner were repeatedly involved in disagreements documented by the family’s reality show, but more recently, they seem to have put aside their differences — for the most part. On a recent episode of “KUWTK,” Kris even offered Caitlyn career advice.
Jenner was back in the public eye in a major way in April 2021 after announcing her run for California governor in a recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. But the announcement was met with backlash from both the left and right sides of the political spectrum before the recall failed in September.
According to Insider, Michael Knowles, a right-wing political commentator, publicly denounced her campaign, along with other influential Republicans. Equality California, an LGBTQ+ rights organization, also announced it wouldn’t be supporting Jenner’s bid, writing on Twitter, “Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California. But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out.”
No members of the Kardashian family released public statements about Jenner’s run for governor, and Kim Kardashian even joked about her “failed” political run while hosting Saturday Night Live.
Caitlyn Jenner has the second-smallest follower account of the Kardashian family on Instagram, with 11.9 million followers.
However, her net worth is reportedly high — one source claims it could be as much as $US100 ($AU135) million. While that figure has not been officially verified, Forbes and TMZ reported that her public speaking fee was up to $US100 ($AU135),000 ($AU134,610) per appearance in 2015. She also has the ability to make money from sponsored content on her social media accounts and revenue from her YouTube channel, which has just over 100,000 subscribers.
She also regularly posts sponsored content on her Instagram account, which reportedly earned her over $US600 ($AU808),000 ($AU807,657) per post in 2020, according to Instagram tool Hopper.
Khloé Kardashian has had a number of her own spin-off shows, including “Revenge Body” and “Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons,” and she was the host of the talk show “Kocktails with Khloé,” which ran for one season in 2016. She was also the executive producer of two documentary-style true crime series titled “Twisted Love” and “Twisted Sisters.”
Often called one of the more “relatable” Kardashians, Khloé was in the news earlier this year after her team attempted to wipe an “unflattering” photo of her in a bathing suit from the internet. Since then, she’s been accused of perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards and one commenter even said she was “if insecurity was a person.”
In a post in April, Khloé defended removing the photo and spoke about her body image issues, writing, “As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”
She has a huge following online, with more than 193 million followers on Instagram.
Kendall Jenner has multiple business ventures of her own: her Kendall + Kylie clothing line she shares with her sister, oral care brand Moon, and her 818 tequila company.
Along with those projects and her modeling work, Jenner has been no stranger to controversy. The model and reality star famously landed in hot water for her “tone deaf” Pepsi Super Bowl ad.
Jenner addressed the controversy on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” While filming a confessional interview, she said, “I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams … But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn’t know what to do, that I completely shut down.”
She later told Kim Kardashian she felt “really bad that anyone was ever offended.”
In February, she faced backlash over her tequila brand, 818, which critics said was culturally appropriative. Months later, in September, she told Jimmy Fallon she’s giving back to the community where it’s made.
“At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave fibres and water waste and build sustainable bricks that we are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco,” she said. “Along with saving the planet it’s important for us to be friendly to the community as well. We’re donating them and building homes for people that need homes.”
Kendall Jenner has 197 million followers on Instagram.
Her earning potential on social media alone is huge. According to Cosmopolitan, she was earning $US250,000 ($AU336,524) per Instagram post in 2017 when she had 54.3 million followers. And while the Poosh Instagram account currently has far fewer followers — only 3.9 million — one can assume she still makes a pretty penny by collaborating with brands for sponsored content there, as well.
Despite these huge figures and her appearance in multiple spin-offs, including “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami” and “Kourtney & Kim Take New York,” Kourtney Kardashian has been criticized by her family for not prioritizing “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” or her career.
She is known for her focus on parenting her three children, and she’s never been shy about the fact that during the later seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she didn’t enjoy filming and would have preferred not to do it.
“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years,” she told Vogue Arabia in July 2020. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was. Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”
Her constant fights with her sisters over her supposed lack of work ethic and “attitude,” as well as her disinterest in the show that made her famous and wealthy, has made her polarizing among fans.
However, her highly publicized relationship with Blink-192 drummer Travis Barker has made her part of one of the most famous power couples in the world. An Instagram post announcing the couple’s recent engagement received over 8.5 million likes.
Since April of this year, Kourtney’s Instagram followership has dramatically increased, from 116 million to a whopping 148 million.
She’s also an author, former talk show host, and famously receives a 10% cut of every dollar her children earn from modeling, licensing deals, and their beauty companies.
Apart from relationship woes, including an affair that led to the end of her marriage to Robert Kardashian in 1991, and her drama with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, she has largely avoided major scandal. In 2020, she was included in Forbes’ ranking of America’s richest self-made women, which included “the country’s most successful women entrepreneurs and executives.”
Her Instagram account has approximately 43 million followers.
The brand launched in 2015 — when she was 18 — with the release of her Kylie Lip Kit, which included a liquid lipstick and a lip liner. Kylie Cosmetics has since expanded rapidly and includes a wide range of products. In 2017, she released a lipstick set with her sister Kim, KKW by Kylie Cosmetics, and it sold out immediately, earning $US13.5 ($AU18) million in sales, according to Women’s Wear Daily.
In 2018, Forbes reported Kylie Cosmetics was valued at $US800 ($AU1,077) million, and in 2019 it was valued at $US900 ($AU1,211) million. Kylie Jenner has also launched a subset of her cosmetics company, Kylie Skin.
Jenner previously owned 100% of her cosmetics brand. In November 2019, it was announced that fragrance and cosmetics giant Coty Inc. had purchased a 51% stake in the company for a whopping $US600 ($AU808) million, valuing the company at over $US1 ($AU1) billion.
In 2019, Jenner was named Forbes’ youngest-ever self-made billionaire. However, her net worth was later amended by Forbes, who removed her from its billionaires’ list earlier this year, saying Jenner had been “inflating the size and success of her business.”
According to Forbes, the company turned over much less revenue than representatives for the Kardashians claimed it did. In reality, it said, Jenner’s net worth at the time was likely “just under $US900 ($AU1,211) million,” but it has since fallen to around $US700 ($AU942) million. Still, it means she has the second-highest net worth among the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and she’s just 24.
Much of her influence and power comes from her social media presence. Kylie Jenner now has 279 million Instagram followers — the highest of all her family members — and more than 10 million YouTube subscribers.
Forbes announced earlier this year that the reality star is now worth $US1 ($AU1) billion, thanks to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” her KKW Beauty brand, appearance deals, and social media campaigns. Skims, Kardashian West’s shapewear and apparel company, is also largely successful and valued at $US1 ($AU1).6 billion, according to the New York Times. She is also currently on track to become a practicing lawyer in the state of California.
While Kardashian West is certainly not immune to scandals – especially considering that a leaked sex video jumpstarted her career — she has appeared to overcome each and every one. In recent years, she has not only been lauded as a successful businesswoman, but also a champion for incarcerated people and criminal justice reform.
Kardashian West successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson in 2018, who was serving life without parole for drug offenses. Trump later gave Johnson a full pardon. Kardashian West was also an advocate of the First Step Act, which as of June 2020 has resulted in reduced sentences for thousands of inmates serving time for nonviolent crimes.
She also recently tried her hand at hosting Saturday Night Live and received praise for her comedy skills and for effectively “roasting” her entire family.
Kim Kardashian West has 261 million followers on Instagram.