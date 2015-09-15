The Kardashian and Jenner sisters took over an Apple Store to launch their own apps and I was there

For many users of Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is social media’s biggest draw.

And now, it looks like the sisters aren’t going to be giving away their content for free to the Kevin Systroms and Evan Spiegels of the world anymore. At least, not all of it.

Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie gathered in Soho’s Apple Store Monday afternoon to announced that they’re launching their very own apps — each woman has one bearing her first name.

Kourtney’s is still a work in progress.

Here’s what it was like to see all five of these sibling stars together in one room.

I got to the Soho Apple Store, on Prince Street, at 1:30 p.m., a half hour early. The line actually wasn't too bad. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine I'd found out about the event earlier today when Kim Kardashian West tweeted about it. She'd posted a link with instructions to register after also announcing that her new website, which she's been reportedly working on for months, was live. I followed the link to register with Apple and never thought I'd get a spot. But somehow I did, and easily. I was even more surprised when the line at the store wasn't even wrapping too far around the block. This was quite different from Kim's 'Selfish' book signing, which I also covered in the spring. That was total bedlam -- kids had skipped school to attend and a bunch of PETA protestors disrupted the signing. This time around, I knew Kim and Kylie were in town for New York Fashion Week, but wasn't sure if they'd both be there. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine Kim's book signing had gotten a lot more attention than this event, which wasn't even anounced until the morning-of. I thought Kim's new website was the only big news of the day. I had no idea that all five sisters would be in attendance at this event.. People in line didn't quite know what was going on, either. The crowd was relatively low-key. They must have been hoping that the event wouldn't be too developer-centric since it was billed as 'a discussion with key members of the team behind the exciting new lifestyle apps from the Kardashian/Jenner sisters' on the Apple website. Kim's tweet had made it sound like she'd be there, but once I thought about it, I realised she hadn't explicitly said she'd be speaking at the store. Hopefully, this wouldn't be a waste of time. When I finally got inside, I noticed people were dressed for the occasion. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine The woman on the right had on Kardashian-approved monochromatic neutrals, while the guy on the left was wearing a pair of high-top sneakers from Kanye West's first collection for Adidas. He must have been an über-fan -- those shoes are impossible to get. In fact, the fans in attendance were almost more interesting than the Kardashian-Jenners would be when they got onstage. 'I don't give a crap about these people,' I heard one girl say from behind me. 'I'm doing this for the New York City Snap Story.' She was referring to a Snapchat feature that lets you broadcast your videos to the entire city -- or just the tourists who watch the daily NYC Story. On the Apple Store's second floor, I got a standing-room-only seat. These three mega-fans were seated just in front of me. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine The girls were wearing T-shirts with their Twitter handles printed on the back. The T-shirts were pretty weathered, too, like they'd been through the wash at least five times. I wondered why these girls felt compelled to wear their Twitter names on their backs so often. They squealed and screamed throughout the entire presentation -- especially when Kim came out and waved to them and said she'd 'seen (their) tweets.' The girls behind me, on the other hand, were much saltier -- and pretty funny. While we waited, an Apple employee warmed up the crowd. By now, most of us had counted the chairs onstage and realised all of the sisters were coming out. The employee was telling us there would be a Q&A session later and that we should think of good questions. A girl behind me decided to do her thinking out loud: 'Why are you so weird?' she rhetorically asked the invisible Kardashians. 'Why does everyone like you? And Kylie: what the f---?' The employee hadn't heard her. 'Does asking for an autograph or a selfie sound like a good question to you?' he admonished the crowd in the tone of a high-school principal. 'YES,' she yelled. Typical of so many other Americans, she didn't know whether or not she liked the Kardashians, per se, but she'd definitely take an autograph. The screen behind them listed all of the sisters as television personalities except for Kendall, who was labelled a model. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine And during the talk, the sisters made much of their distinct personalities and preferences as a way of distinguishing each app from the others. Khloé's app will be more fitness-centric, they explained. Khloé mentioned that she'd rather focus on the mental and spiritual and physical benefits of working out than looks. At that, Kim cut in and admitted, 'I'll be taking the selfies.' Kylie's app will have more to do with fashion, they continued. Kendall's will document her travels all over the world as a top model and also incorporate content from Estée Lauder, one of her biggest backers. Kourtney's app will have a mum-blog sensibility, with home decor and parenting tips. When the women were asked what their favourite apps were, they seemed at a loss. Kourtney's is the weather app, she said after a pause. Kylie didn't know hers and neither did Kendall. Khloé produced a meditation app, which she then held up to the microphone so the crowd could hear it. Kim said she mostly uses kids' apps for her daughter, North.

