Here's The $US13.9 Million Hamptons House Where The Kardashians Will Spend The Summer

The Kardashian clan will descend on the Hamptons this summer as they tape their E! show “Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons.”

The sisters are staying in a Southampton mansion that’s currently on sale for $US13.9 million, according to E!.

The five-bedroom estate rents for $US295,000 from Memorial Day through Labour Day, though no word if the Kardashians got a discount rate.

Our friend Jeff Cully of EEFAS snapped some awesome aerial photos of the home last year, and shared them with us.

This place is seriously secluded, with water on three sides. Even so, the paparazzi should have no problem staking out the property.

There are views of North Sea Harbor from most rooms in the home.

The house comes with a boat dock and private beach. Not a bad place to spend the summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.