Kardashian Effect Makes 'Mason' The #2 Most Popular Baby Name

Last year, 19,393 baby boys were named Mason, an increase of nearly 4,600—by far the biggest jump for any name.

The Kardashians tell us what to wear, eat, smell like and even how to lose weight.And now, the famous family is casting their influence on what to name your children—and apparently you’re all drinking the Kardashian Kool-Aid.



The Social Security Administration just released its annual Top Baby Names list for children born in 2011 and number two on the most popular name for boys? Mason. As in Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s three-year-old son.

On the “Today” show this morning, Social Security commissioner Michael Astrue noted that the “Kardashian Effect” could account for the name’s new popularity.

There’s been “a lot of reality TV effect the last couple years,” said Astrue. Watch the full exchange below.



Here’s the full list of most popular baby names in 2011:

BOYS

1. Jacob

2. Mason (Kourtney Kardashian’s son)

3. William

4. Jayden (Will Smith’s son’s name)

5. Noah

6. Michael

7. Ethan

8. Alexander

9. Aiden

10. Daniel

GIRLS

1. Sophia (Sylvester Stallone’s daughter’s name)

2. Isabella (Tom Cruise’s daughter’s name)

3. Emma (Influenced by young actresses Emma Roberts and Emma Stone?)

4. Olivia (James Van Der Beek’s daughter’s name)

5. Ava (Reese Witherspoon’s daughter’s name)

6. Emily

7. Abigail (Influenced by young actress Abigail Breslin?)

8. Madison (Spice Girl Mel B’s daughter’s name)

9. Mia

10. Chloe

