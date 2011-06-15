The 25 Most Expensive Celebrity Magazine Exclusives Ever

Jen Ortiz
Kim Kardashian

Magazines love celebrities.

Magazine love celebrities even more when they are getting married, giving birth, or coming out of the closet.

Celebrity weeklies (i.e., People, OK!, In Touch, Us, and Star) race to secure exclusive coverage rights to stars’ milestones, often paying millions with hopes of high newsstand numbers.

And, according to recent reports at least, the race for celebrity exclusives continues while prices soar:

People Magazine is paying Kim Kardashian more than $1 million for exclusive coverage of her upcoming nuptials, following the $300,000 the glossy already paid for shots of the reality TV star’s engagement.

OK! Magazine reportedly also put in a bid double that of People‘s for the exclusive deal, but backed out.

From the over-the-top weddings to high-profile newborns, we took a look at some of the most expensive celebrity exclusives.  Actually, the most expensive celebrity exclusives ever happen to only be about over-the-top weddings and babies…go figure.

$300K: Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom wed (OK! Magazine, September 2009)

$400K: Last photo taken of Anna Nicole Smith with son Daniel before his death (In Touch Weekly, September 2006)

$500K: First photos of Brangelina (April 2005) and first look at pregnant Angelina Jolie (January 2006)

$500K: Britney Spears' first baby boy (People Magazine, November 2005)

$500K: Clay Aiken tells the world he's gay (People Magazine, September 2008)

$1M: Britney Spears marries K-Fed (People Magazine, September 2004)

$1M: Britney Spears' little sister confirms teen pregnancy (OK! Magazine, December 2007)

$1M: Hilary Duff's dream wedding (OK! Magazine, August 2010)

$1M: Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz's wedding photos (People Magazine, May 2008)

$1M: First look at Nicole Richie's daughter Harlow (People Magazine, February 2008)

$1M: Photos from Anna Nicole Smith and Howard K. Stern's Bahama wedding (People Magazine, September 2006)

£1M: Posh Spice marries David Beckham (OK! Magazine, July 1999)

$1.5M: First baby photos of Jessica Alba's daughter honour (OK! Magazine, July 2008)

$1.5M: Christina Aguilera's son Max makes his debut (People Magazine, February 2008)

$2M: Larry Birkhead shows off his daughter with Anna Nicole Smith (OK! Magazine, April 2007)

$2M: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wed (OK! Magazine, December 2000)

$2M: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's secret wedding (People Magazine, May 2008)

$2M: Eva Longoria weds Tony Parker (OK! Magazine, July 2007)

$2M: First post-adoption photos of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax

$3M: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves show off new baby (OK! Magazine, July 2008)

$3M: Ashton Kutcher marries Demi Moore (OK! Magazine, October 2005)

$4.1M: First baby photos of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (People Magazine, June 2006)

$6M: Jennifer Lopez gives birth to twins (People Magazine, March 2008)

$14M: First baby photos of Jolie-Pitt twins, Knox an Vivienne (People & Hello! Magazine, August 2008)

PRICELESS: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes gave Vanity Fair the exclusive for Suri's first photos without the tabloid price tag

No, really. They handed these shots over for free AND Vanity Fair saw a 60% uptick in sales that month.

