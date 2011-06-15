The 25 Most Expensive Celebrity Magazine Exclusives Ever

Magazines love celebrities.
Magazine love celebrities even more when they are getting married, giving birth, or coming out of the closet.
Celebrity weeklies (i.e., People, OK!, In Touch, Us, and Star) race to secure exclusive coverage rights to stars’ milestones, often paying millions with hopes of high newsstand numbers.
And, according to recent reports at least, the race for celebrity exclusives continues while prices soar:
People Magazine is paying Kim Kardashian more than $1 million for exclusive coverage of her upcoming nuptials, following the $300,000 the glossy already paid for shots of the reality TV star’s engagement.
OK! Magazine reportedly also put in a bid double that of People‘s for the exclusive deal, but backed out.
From the over-the-top weddings to high-profile newborns, we took a look at some of the most expensive celebrity exclusives. Actually, the most expensive celebrity exclusives ever happen to only be about over-the-top weddings and babies…go figure.
$400K: Last photo taken of Anna Nicole Smith with son Daniel before his death (In Touch Weekly, September 2006)
$500K: First photos of Brangelina (April 2005) and first look at pregnant Angelina Jolie (January 2006)
$1M: Photos from Anna Nicole Smith and Howard K. Stern's Bahama wedding (People Magazine, September 2006)
$14M: First baby photos of Jolie-Pitt twins, Knox an Vivienne (People & Hello! Magazine, August 2008)
PRICELESS: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes gave Vanity Fair the exclusive for Suri's first photos without the tabloid price tag
No, really. They handed these shots over for free AND Vanity Fair saw a 60% uptick in sales that month.
