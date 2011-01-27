Kim Kardashian Once Spent $115,000 On A Watch

In Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s interview with Piers Morgan, set to air tomorrow on CNN at 9, Piers asks the girls what’s the single most expensive thing they have bought for themselves.



Kim told Piers Morgan that she owns a $115,000 watch.

But, she explains, she “got a really good deal on it. I traded two in for it, so, technically I was out of pocket about 50 or 60.”

Oh! Much better.

Even her sister said, “I don’t do that stuff for myself…Well, I don’t have as much money as Kim. And it’s vulgar. And I have a baby that I’m, like, college and expenses…”

Is she calling her sister superficial? Ouch! Video below.

