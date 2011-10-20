Kara Swisher Suffered A "Mini-Stroke," But She Seems To Be OK

All Things D scoopster and behind-the-scenes boss Kara Swisher suffered a transient ischemic attack during a flight to Asia.



In a video, Swisher calls the attack a “mini-stroke.”

The symptoms sound terrifying: Swisher was unable to talk for hours as blood to her brain was blocked.

Swisher – who was flying to an ATD conference – is now in a hospital in Hong Kong, recovering.

She writes: “I will be back in California this weekend and back to scooping as usual.”

We’re very relieved to hear that.

Go read Swisher’s whole account for the details >>

