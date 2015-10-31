This is the gorgeous demo that turned into the stunning PlayStation 4 game, 'Detroit'

A new video game debuted this week that’s incredibly beautiful. It’s called “Detroit,” and it features a humanoid robot named “Kara.” This is Kara:

Quantic Dream Left: Kara from 2012. Right: Kara from 2015.

She first appeared in an incredible tech demo that was shown back in 2012 — originally intended for Sony’s PlayStation 3 console (not the newer, more powerful PlayStation 4). The demo was created by French development studio Quantic Dream, the same folks behind PlayStation 3 games “Heavy Rain” and “Beyond: Two Souls.”

Is it quite as impressive as what we saw this week in “Detroit”? No. But it’s still very impressive! And the concept directly carried over to the new game and its trailer. Here’s the “Kara” demo from 2012:

And here’s the new demo of “Detroit,” featuring Kara:

