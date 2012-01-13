TechStars Boulder Startup Kapost Raises $1.5 Million So Big Brands Like L'Oreal Can Become Media Companies

, a TechStars Boulder 2010 startup, has raised a $1.5 million Series B round of financing from CircleP, Highway 12 Ventures and High Country Venture.



Kapost is a lot like Contently, another Techstars company that announced a $2 million round last week. Both startups help brands reinvent themselves as digital media companies.

The $1.5 million will be used to make major updates to Kapost’s content management system, the first of which will be released this month.

In addition, Kapost will move beyond matching writers with traditional media companies. It has now signed deals with major brands like L’Oreal, PTC and TripAdvisor. The brands will use Kapost to create a social media, and ultimately an entire media presence, online.

Instead of seeing makeup reviews written by fashion bloggers, for example, L’Oreal wants to become both the makeup provider and the expert beauty voice.

The Colorado-based startup was founded by Nadar Akhnoukh (CTO), Mike Lewis (President), and Toby Murdock (CEO).

