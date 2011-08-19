Kapitall Strategies: Which of Today's Losing Stocks Have Rebound Potential?

(List compiled by Eben Esterhuizen, CFA)



Strategy: If a stock is down more than 3% since yesterday’s close, buy it, and sell it on the close 10 trading sessions later.

But which stocks seeing losses today might be good candidates for this strategy?

To help you get ideas, we started with a universe of about 200 stocks that have declined by more than 3% since yesterday’s close (i.e. strategy candidates).

We went back in time, and evaluated how many times these stocks rebounded from similar losses over the last quarter.

For each backtested rebound strategy, we’ll also report the average return made on the investment (ignoring transaction costs).

Recent history suggests that these stocks are resilient, and may rebound from today’s sell-off. That said, it’s important to point out that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

In other words, just because these stocks rebounded from similar losses over the last quarter, there is no guarantee that they will do so again today.

As always, use this list only as a starting point for your own analysis.

1. China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (LFC): Life Insurance Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 5.74% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 1 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 9.99% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned -29.65% over the last year.

2. Google Inc. (GOOG): Internet Information Providers Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 5.57% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 1 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 9.78% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 10.58% over the last year.

3. Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Business Services Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 5.55% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 1 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 8.02% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 53.62% over the last year.

4. POSCO (PKX): Steel & Iron Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 5.57% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 2 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 7.68% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned -8.77% over the last year.

5. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS): Foreign Money centre Banks Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 10.58% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 1 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 6.62% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned -42.88% over the last year.

6. France Telecom (FTE): Telecom Services – Foreign Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 4.14% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 2 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 6.28% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned -1.55% over the last year.

7. Liberty Starz Group (LSTZA): Broadcasting – TV Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 5.01% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 1 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 6.12% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 17.51% over the last year.

8. Total SA (TOT): Major Integrated Oil & Gas Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 4.28% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 2 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 5.78% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 2.74% over the last year.

9. Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd. (SLT): Copper Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 8.54% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 1 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 5.43% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned -10.8% over the last year.

10. cognisant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH): Business Software & Services Industry. At time of writing (3:05pm ET), the stock is down 11.64% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 4 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 3.95% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 3.88% over the last year.

