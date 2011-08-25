Kapitall Strategies: Top 10 Rebound Candidates From Today's Losers

(List compiled by Eben Esterhuizen, CFA)



Strategy: If a stock is down more than 3% since yesterday’s close, buy it, and sell it on the close 10 trading sessions later.

But which stocks seeing losses today might be good candidates for this strategy?

To help you get ideas, we started with a universe of about 200 stocks that have declined by more than 3% since yesterday’s close (i.e. strategy candidates).

We went back in time, and evaluated how many times these stocks rebounded from similar losses over the last quarter.

For each backtested rebound strategy, we’ll also report the average return made on the investment (ignoring transaction costs).

Recent history suggests that these stocks are resilient, and may rebound from today’s sell-off. That said, it’s important to point out that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

In other words, just because these stocks rebounded from similar losses over the last quarter, there is no guarantee that they will do so again today.

As always, use this list only as a starting point for your own analysis.

For each stock listed, we’ll also include the annual performance.

1. Coffee Holding Co.Inc. (JVA): Processed & Packaged Goods Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 5.59% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 15 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 23% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 270% over the last year.

2. Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG): Gold Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 8.41% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 11 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 12.76% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 8.23% over the last year.

3. New Gold, Inc. (NGD): Nonmetallic Mineral Mining Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 4.15% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 7 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 11.73% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 126.76% over the last year.

4. Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NSU): Gold Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 4.55% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 10 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 11.37% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 49.43% over the last year.

5. Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA): Gold Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 6.18% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 5 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 10.11% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 5.17% over the last year.

6. ZAGG Incorporated (ZAGG): Specialty Retail, Other Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 6.56% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 11 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 9.9% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 288.62% over the last year.

7. Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX): Gold Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 4.46% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 1 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 9.89% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 16.93% over the last year.

8. Fomento Econ (FMX): Beverages – Brewers Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 7.25% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 2 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 9.74% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 49.21% over the last year.

9. Central Fund of Canada Limited (CEF): Industrial Metals & Minerals Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 5.64% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 2 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 8.95% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 65.18% over the last year.

10. Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO): Gold Industry. At time of writing (2:05pm ET), the stock is down 4.43% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 4 days when the stock lost more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 8.69% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 6.98% over the last year.

