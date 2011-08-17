Kapitall Strategies: Should You Buy Into Momentum, and Invest in Today's Big Winners?

(List compiled by Eben Esterhuizen, CFA)



Strategy: If a stock gains more than 3% since yesterday’s close, buy it, and sell it on the close 10 trading sessions later.

But which of today’s big winners might be good candidates for this strategy?

To help you get ideas, we started with a universe of about 200 stocks that have gained by more than 3% since yesterday’s close (i.e. strategy candidates).

We went back in time, and evaluated how many times these stocks have rallied like this over the last quarter.

For each backtested rally strategy, we’ll also report the average return made on the investment (ignoring transaction costs).

Recent history suggests that these stocks are exhibiting upward momentum, and may add to today’s gains. That said, it’s important to point out that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

In other words, just because these stocks gained from similar rallies over the last quarter, there is no guarantee that they will do so again today.

As always, use this list only as a starting point for your own analysis.

For each stock listed, we’ll also include the annual performance.

1. KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB): Foreign Regional Banks Industry. At time of writing (12:10pm ET), the stock is up 5.39% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 1 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 5.16% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned -3.76% over the last year.

2. Alto Palermo S.A. (APSA): Property Management Industry. At time of writing (12:10pm ET), the stock is up 3.6% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 6 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 3.92% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 154.79% over the last year.

3. AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV): Aerospace/defence Products & Services Industry. At time of writing (12:10pm ET), the stock is up 4.66% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 4 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 3.78% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 17.93% over the last year.

4. Polaris Industries, Inc. (PII): Recreational Vehicles Industry. At time of writing (12:10pm ET), the stock is up 4% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 5 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 2.56% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 88% over the last year.

