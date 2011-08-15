Kapitall Strategies: Should You Be Buying Friday's Big Winners?

(List compiled by Eben Esterhuizen, CFA)



Strategy: If a stock gains more than 3% since yesterday’s close, buy it, and sell it on the close 10 trading sessions later.

But which of today’s big winners might be good candidates for this strategy?

To help you get ideas, we started with a universe of about 200 stocks that have gained by more than 3% since yesterday’s close (i.e. strategy candidates).

We went back in time, and evaluated how many times these stocks have rallied like this over the last quarter.

For each backtested rally strategy, we’ll also report the average return made on the investment (ignoring transaction costs).

Recent history suggests that these stocks are exhibiting upward momentum, and may add to today’s gains. That said, it’s important to point out that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

In other words, just because these stocks gained from similar rallies over the last quarter, there is no guarantee that they will do so again today.

As always, use this list only as a starting point for your own analysis.

For each stock listed, we’ll also include the annual performance.

1. Insulet Corporation (PODD): Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 5.27% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 3 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 12.16% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 15.45% over the last year.

2. ZAGG Incorporated (ZAGG): Specialty Retail, Other Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 4.03% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 15 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 10.81% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 345.02% over the last year.

3. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE): Information Technology Services Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 4% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 3 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 8.52% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 12.3% over the last year.

4. InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): Wireless Communications Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 6.11% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 9 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 8.34% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 193.94% over the last year.

5. Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNH): Agricultural Chemicals Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 3.62% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 6 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 8.16% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 103.45% over the last year.

6. AutoNation Inc. (AN): Auto Dealerships Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 3.31% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 4 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 7.78% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 54.05% over the last year.

7. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 5.03% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 10 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 7.49% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 206.18% over the last year.

8. Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK): Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 6.98% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 5 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 7.17% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 102.38% over the last year.

9. Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARIA): Biotechnology Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 4.51% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 10 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 7.06% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 189.69% over the last year.

10. Revlon, Inc. (REV): Personal Products Industry. At time of writing (4:30pm ET), the stock is up 3.84% since yesterday’s close. Over the last quarter, there have been 7 days when the stock gained more than 3% in a session. Trading the above mentioned strategy on those days would have returned an average of 6.89% over the next 10 trading days. The stock has returned 28.13% over the last year.

