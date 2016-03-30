We finally know how many times people listened to Kanye's new album on Tidal

Tidal, which is the only place you could legally listen to Kanye’s new album, has finally given us some hard numbers.

“The Life of Pablo” had more than 250 million streams in its first 10 days, Tidal told Billboard. Billboard’s charts now count 1,500 stream as one album “sale,” which means that Kanye streamed the equivalent of 160,000 units. The album had 500,000 downloads on its first day alone, according to TorrentFreak.

Kanye’s last album, “Yeezus,” debuted at number one and sold 327,000 copies in the US in its first week.

Tidal also announced that it had reached 3 million paid subscribers, compared to Apple Music at 11 million and Spotify at 30 million. 45% of those subscribers (about 1.35 million) were on Tidal’s $19.99 per mont “hi-fidelity” tier, which gives lossless audio. The remainder subscribed to Tidal’s industry standard $9.99 per month plan.

Tidal did not share how many of those subscribers signed up in the last few months (the service has been operating for a year), when it secured two high-profile exclusive releases from Kanye and Rihanna. Both of these album drops sent Tidal rocketing up the app download charts, all the way up to the top spot after Kanye.

Earlier this month, Kanye claimed to be done releasing CDs. “Only streaming,” he tweeted. He didn’t specify where digital downloads fell, but so far, “The Life of Pablo” is not available on iTunes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.