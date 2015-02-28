The sneakers from Kanye West's bizarre New York Fashion Week show are going for thousands of dollars on eBay

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Kanye’s Yeezy Boost sneaker is going for 3-5x retail on Ebay.

Sneakerheads and Kanye West fans are losing their minds over West’s newest sneaker drop: theKanye West x Adidas Originals Yeezy 750 Boost.

The sneaker, which was the star of West’s otherwise lackluster Yeezy New York Fashion Week show, dropped the day after the show at a retail price of $US350.

They quickly sold out both in stores and online. Now they’re going for much more than that on eBay.

Auctions for the shoe are ending with a final selling price of 3-5x what the sneakers originally sold for. Some of the more desirable sizes are even selling for more than $US2,000.

This kind of hype isn’t new for a West-designed sneaker — though it new for Adidas. This is his first collaboration with the sportswear manufacturer after his deal with Nike fell through in 2013 over royalty concerns, according to the New York Daily News.

The price gouging online comes after a very rocky launch of the sneaker, which was planned to occur in three stages, Complex notes. The first launch used a an app-based reservation system that only worked within the five boros of New York City during NYFW.

This worked well enough. But one week later, the wider online release saw a spate of crashes and bugs with Adidas’ website, which frustrated would-be sneaker buyers. On February 28, the sneaker will be launched globally.

Though they are a limited edition, West has promised that there wil be enough shoes for everyone.

“Eventually everybody who wants to get Yeezys will get Yeezys,” West told Ryan Seacrest. “Adidas has promised me that because there’s so many kids that have wanted them that couldn’t get them and I talked to the heads at Adidas and they said we can make them.”

The sneakers were created through a collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas’ Originals line, the rest of West’s fashion line. They’re made from premium suede and currently only come in grey in hi-top, though many other versions are expected.

When creating the shoe’s aesthetic Kanye said he was looking to create a “sexy Ugg.”

Check out some of the completed auctions for the shoe below.

