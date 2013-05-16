Kanye's $750,000 Lambo Crashes Into Kim Kardashian's Gate — Here's Today's Buzz

X17online.com/TMZ
- Kanye West’s $750,000 Lamborghini Aventador was being delivered to Kim Kardashian’s L.A. house after getting serviced — but as the driver pulled into the gate, it closed on both sides of the car.
- Not even Angelina Jolie’s famous father Jon Voight knew about her double mastectomy. “I didn’t know. It wasn’t obvious at all,” he said. “I found out (Tuesday) morning. I was as surprised as anyone and deeply moved by the way she’s handled this.”
- But Brad Pitt’s mum, Jane, released a statement saying: “We’re so very proud of Angie, this means so much to our family especially our grandchildren. We love her dearly.”
- “Iron Man 3” is set to pass the $1 billion box office milestone, possibly by Wednesday night.
- Meanwhile, “Iron Man 3” writer Drew Pearce has signed on to pen the next “Mission: Impossible” starring Tom Cruise.
- Beyoncé posted a hand-written apology for canceled concert amid pregnancy rumours.
- Jennifer Lopez says she will “probably” get married again. “I like the idea of it. I always have.”
- A list of all of Kramer’s jobs and schemes on “Seinfeld.”
