Kanye West just rolled out 8 new looks from his fashion collaboration with Gap — here’s how to buy them

Musician Kanye West released more items for sale from his 10-year partnership with clothing retailer Gap, this one called “Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga.”

The artist collaborated with Balenciaga creative director Demna (who asked that press refer to him by only his first name) on the collection.

“I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap,” Demna said in a release accompanying the announcement. “This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all.”

West legally changed his name to “Ye” last fall.

The complete lineup includes 25 “looks” that will be available later this year and 8 of them will be available for purchase online on Wednesday at yeezygap.com and Farfetch, according to the release.

Ye has put out other items from this collaboration, including brightly colored hoodies in September 2021 and the first product, a blue puffy jacket in June 2021. The hoodie brought in the most online sales in a single day in the company’s history, Gap said.

First announced in June 2020, a delay in getting “Yeezy Gap” apparel to the public frustrated some Gap employees, the Financial Times reported in January 2022.

Gap shares jumped as much as 42% after the collaboration was first announced and was viewed by investors as a link to younger customers, Insider previously reported.

This latest clothing lineup was previewed Tuesday at Ye’s Miami event for his album Donda 2, according to the release. Ye said Friday that Donda 2 would only be available on the $200 device called Stem Player due to what he said is streaming services not providing adequate income to artists.