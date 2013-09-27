Kanye West Is On A Crazy Twitter Rampage Against Jimmy Kimmel

Aly Weisman
Jimmy Kimmel Kanye WestWABC-NY/’Jimmy Kimmel Live’Kimmel responded to Kanye’s Twitter tirade on Thursday’s show.

After Jimmy Kimmel did a segment earlier this week mocking Kanye West’s recent BBC interview, the rapper tore apart the late night show host on Twitter Thursday night.

Here’s the Kimmel skit Kanye is currently going off the rails about:

Here’s Kanye’s response to the skit:

Kanye West Jimmy Kimmel Tweetstwitter.com/kanyewest

Here’s Kimmel’s response to Kanye’s Twitter tirade:

Jimmy Kimmel Kanye West Tweetstwitter.com/jimmykimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Kanye West Tweetstwitter.com/jimmykimmel

See how Kimmel reacted on Thursday night’s show here after West called to say “your life is going to be much better if you apologise.”

Kimmel insists the feud isn’t a joke, but one never knows.

