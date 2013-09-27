Kanye West Is On A Crazy Twitter Rampage Against Jimmy Kimmel

WABC-NY/’Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Kimmel responded to Kanye’s Twitter tirade on Thursday’s show.

After Jimmy Kimmel did a segment earlier this week mocking Kanye West’s recent BBC interview, the rapper tore apart the late night show host on Twitter Thursday night.

Here’s the Kimmel skit Kanye is currently going off the rails about:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s Kanye’s response to the skit:

Here’s Kimmel’s response to Kanye’s Twitter tirade:

See how Kimmel reacted on Thursday night’s show here after West called to say “your life is going to be much better if you apologise.”

Kimmel insists the feud isn’t a joke, but one never knows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.