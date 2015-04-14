Kanye West gave a surprise concert this morning and jumped into a lake with all of his fans

Kanye’s full of surprises.

During a trip to Armenia with wife Kim Kardashian and his in-laws, West decided to give a free concert at midnight Sunday night for fans at Swan Lake (Karapi Lich) in Yerevan, Armenia, MTV reports.

West performed fan favourites like “Stronger,” and “All of the Lights” before he concluded the impromptu performance by jumping into a lake.

Kardashian announced the event on Twitter:

Kanye is doing a free concert for everyone in Yerevan at midnight tonight Swan Lake- Karapi Litch! See you there!

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 12, 2015

YouTube channel “ARAJIN Live” captured the performance. You can watch all of it here.

Here’s what the scene looked like:

Kardashian, who said she didn’t know the concert would be happening until Kanye woke her up a few hours prior, was live-tweeting along.

During his performance of “Good Life,” Kanye addresses the fans watching from across the link.

“Can y’all see me over there?” he calls to them.

“I’m gonna do something a little different,” he says, then takes a flying leap into the lake.

Here’s a freeze frame of that moment:

The crowd went absolutely nuts as West stood up and began stomping around in the lake as he continued to sing “Good Life.”

Then, his fans joined him.

People were sprinting through the water to get to him.

MTV reports police shut down the concert pretty quickly after that, but Kardashian seemed pretty happy with the outcome of the late night show:

Crazy night! Kanye wakes me up & says he’s doing a free concert in Yerevan, Armenia! I throw on sweats & we go! pic.twitter.com/2cjbaJbz7q

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 12, 2015

