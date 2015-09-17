Kanye West just debuted his new clothing line at New York Fashion Week -- here's the elaborate way it went down

Back in February, Kanye West had his first fashion show in his collaboration with Adidas. The actual clothes still haven’t actually hit stores yet. Only the Yeezy 750 Boost sneaker has been released so far.

Today, he unveiled his new line “Yeezy Season Two” for New York Fashion Week.

It was announced last minute. On Sunday night, West tweeted “SEASON 2” with the link to yeezy.supply – which had a countdown clock and looping video of what looked to be the production line.

On Monday night, West tweeted out that the new season would be live streamed to theatres in nearly 40 different cities.

He then provided the link to tickets.yeezy.supply which prompted users to select their location and submit for event passes that would be given out on a first come, first serve basis. He did this for his first show as well, with the same link.

Those lucky enough to score tickets were lining up across the world, even in Paris.

Eventually, they got in.