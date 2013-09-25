Kanye West Says 'I'm The No. 1 Rock Star On The Planet' In Crazy BBC Interview

Kanye West isn’t afraid to toot his own horn in interviews.

The rapper’s latest sit down chat with BBC Radio 1 personality Zane Lowe was no different.

Throughout an hourlong conversation, 36-year-old West called himself “the No. 1 rock star on the planet” and said he’s even succeeded the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

“I’ve got to a point that Michael Jackson did not break down. I have reached the glass ceiling, as a creative person, as a celebrity … and I’ve been at it for 10 years,” he told Lowe. “I look around and I say, ‘Wait a minute. There’s no one around here in that looks like me. And if they are, they’re quiet as f–k.’ So that means, wait a second — now we’re seriously like, in a civil rights movement.”

He didn’t stop there.

“Rap is the new rock ‘n’ roll. We the rock stars,” West exclaimed. “We the new rock stars and I’m the biggest of all of them. I’m the No. 1 rock star on the planet.”

One person West does have respect for? His Watch The Throne tour mate, Jay-Z.

“Jay Z is more realised than me. More of his dreams and aspirations have come true,” West admits. “You don’t realise — I am so frustrated. Like, I’ve got so much I want to give … And I’ve got a million people telling me why I can’t do it.”

West cites his sneaker line as an example.

“I shouldn’t be limited to only one place of creativity,” he lamented. “You guys don’t understand — I did the Air Yeezys and they eBay’d for $US90,000 … but I didn’t get a call from Nike the next day.”



But West also gives some credit to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who has given him a new family life.

“She gave me everything, she gave me family, she gave me a support system,” the rapper revealed. “She was in a powerful enough situation where she could love me without asking me for money, which is really hard for me to find.”

Listen to West’s ridiculous BBC interview below:

