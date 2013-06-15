Kanye West's New Album 'Yeezus' Has Leaked

Getty/ Michael Loccisano

People have been going crazy looking for a leak of Kanye West’s new album “Yeezus” before its Tuesday release.



It looks like a version of it has hit the web.

A simple Twitter search will help if you want to find it.

Kanye West has been keeping his album under wraps for months now.

Monday, the singer unveiled the album for critics, fans, and media during a listening party.

Prior to the leak, artwork for the album has been appearing online.

Most recently, a list of ten track titles from “Yeezus” hit the web.

Here’s the reported list:

1. On Sight (Produced by Daft Punk) [Malik Yusef, Rhymefest]

2. Black Skinhead (Produced by Daft Punk) [CyHi The Prynce, Lupe Fiasco, Malik Yusef]

3. I Am A God (Featuring God) (Produced by Daft Punk) [Hudson Mohawke, Justin Vernon, Malik Yusef, Rhymefest]

4. New Slaves (Featuring Frank Ocean) (Malik Yusef, Rhymefest)

5. Hold My Liquor (Feat. Chief Keef & Justin Vernon) [Alejandro Ghersi, Malik Yusef, Rhymefest]

6. I’m In It (Feat. Travis Scott) [Justin Vernon, Malik Yusef]

7. Blood On The Leaves [Hudson Mohawke, Tony Williams]

8. Guilt Trip (Feat. Kid Cudi) (Produced by S1)

9. Send It Up (Feat. King L) [Alejandro Ghersi, Daft Punk, Gesaffelstein]

10. Bound 2 (Feat. Charlie Wilson) [John Legend]

“Yeezus” hits stores June 18.

You can check it out here.

More to come …

