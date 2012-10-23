Here's What Happens When Kanye West's Lyrics Meet Wes Anderson's Film Stills

Photo: kanyewesanderson.tumblr.com

Kanye West is a Chicago born rapper known for colourful storytelling through his music and having Kim Kardashian on his arm.Director Wes Anderson is famous for his quirky characters in award winning films such as “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and “Rushmore.”



So what happens when you combine one of the world’s most famous rappers and the hipster director?

KanyeWesAnderson.

The “Brangelina”-like name mash-up is the title of a new meme going viral, in which Kanye West’s lyrics are matched with photo stills from Wes Anderson films.

Take a look at a few examples below:

Photo: kanyewesanderson.tumblr.com

Photo: kanyewesanderson.tumblr.com

Photo: kanyewesanderson.tumblr.com

Photo: kanyewesanderson.tumblr.com

To see the rest of the pairings from Mr. West and Mr. Wes, click here.

