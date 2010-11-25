Kanye West's Latest Rant: Matt Lauer Is Abusive, George W. Bush Is Redeemed

Maybe it couldn’t all fit on Twitter. At his concert in NYC last night Kanye West went on a nine minute rant about…many things but specifically Matt Lauer (who Kanye says took a video clip out of context during a recent Today interview) and George W. Bush.



In Kanye’s eyes Lauer is comparable to a child and/or woman abuser and Bush (formerly dubbed by West as a hater of black people) “deserves one moment of redemption.” Indeed. TMZ scored the video (also below).

“Matt Lauer’s not a bad guy, I’m sure…But if you are a child that’s being abused by your parent… or you are a girl being abused by your boyfriend… the greatest win that you could ever have is for that person to hit you in public. You see! You see! I told you!” West also defended his apology to George W. Bush, saying, “There is no leader in history that… didn’t get villainized that way who didn’t get killed at war or commit suicide. So any man that lives through it deserves one moment of redemption.”



