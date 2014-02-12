Kanye West's Last 'Air Yeezy' Nike Sneakers Are Selling For $US15,000 On EBay

Just like how Beyoncé quietly dropped a new album on iTunes one late night in December, Kanye West has released his latest pair of much-hyped “Red October” Air Yeezy II sneakers with a nonchalant tweet from Nike on Sunday afternoon.

The Nike Air Yeezy 2 is now available http://t.co/B9D2BtBQRx

— Nike.com (@nikestore) February 9, 2014

Despite having no promotion or marketing, West’s final collaboration with Nike sold out in just 10 minutes.

Within hours, the popular shoes — only made available through the company’s online shop, Nikestore.com — were popping up on eBay.

While Nikestore.com originally sold the rapper’s sneakers for $US245, yesterday one eBay bidder paid $US15,000 for the shoes!

Current eBay bids on the sneakers are ranging from $US3,600 to $US9,000, depending on size.

The Fancy is selling the shoes on their site for $US10,000. a pair.

New York Jets Quarterback Geno Smith is already a fan, as is actor/comedian Kevin Hart, who showed off his shoes on Instagram two months ago.

Hart captioned the below photo, “For my Haters…..REAL REAL REAL #TheyMadBecauseIgotMineSoEarly#OhYouMadCuzImStylingOnYou #LittleSwag#Connections #HowDareYou #EnoughSaid”

Despite West’s success with Nike, the Air Yeezy 2 will be the rapper’s final collaboration with the brand.

In November 2013, West slammed the label for supposedly refusing to pay him royalties.

According to PageSix sources, West was upset because he “only got 10 to 20 cents on the dollar for sales of his sneakers from Nike, and he only had a small personal stash to give out to his friends.”

West and Nike subsequently parted ways last year (with just this sneaker collaboration remaining) and he has since signed a $US10 million deal with rival sneaker company Adidas.

West further explained the situation during a radio interview in November: “The old me — without a daughter — might have taken this Nike deal because I just love Nike so much, blah, blah, blah, but the new me, with a daughter, takes the Adidas deal because I have royalties and I have to provide for my family.”

In the same interview, the rapper also said that he would become bigger than Walmart.

