Kanye West's Failed Guerrilla Marketing Ploy Is Angering Texans

Cops shut down three Texas screenings of Kanye’s latest video after he forgot to get proper permits.

Kanye West tried to hype up his latest single “New Slaves” by projecting the music video onto The Alamo for fans to watch on Sunday.



But the marketing ploy was a total bust.

After West posted about the screening on his website and tweeted about it to his over 9.5 million followers, hundreds of people gathered in front of the historic Texas site for the screening.

But because no permit for the projection had been issued, the police department put a kibosh on West’s grand plan.

“Disappointed fans headed home around midnight as the non-event progressed,” reports the NY Post.

But The Alamo wasn’t the only Texas location that didn’t work out.

Two other screenings were supposed to take place in the Houston area Sunday, but were shut down by cops before getting off the ground, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Vine user Joey Guerra posted a video about the non-event:

Here’s what the screening would have been like:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=6BKGp1XqddM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.