North West rapped and screamed as models walked past at Kanye's Yeezy fashion show in Paris

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Kanye West appeared at the end of North’s performance and proudly smiled at her.

Kanye West’s daughter North is following in her father’s footsteps, rapping at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday night.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West’s six-year-old daughter belted a remix of a ZaZa the Creator song as models dressed in Yeezy’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection walked in front of her.

“You know my name is Northy, this is my style. Look at my shoes, they’re new and cool. See my school, I’m new, walk to the streets, yeah yeah yeah. What are those?” North rapped.

Kanye joined North towards the end of her impromptu performance at Paris Fashion Week and proudly smiled and embraced his daughter.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and her seven-year-old daughter Penelope Disick were also in attendance.

North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with "WHAT ARE THOSE?!?" pic.twitter.com/kXYwjXCRl5 — ♨️♨️♨️ (@notpunnyhunny) March 2, 2020



North stood out from the neutrally-dressed Yeezy models, wearing her long hair braided and sporting a padded purple coat paired with baggy pants and chunky boots.

Toward the end of North’s solo, her father Kanye emerged behind her wearing black sunglasses and proudly smiled and embraced her.

Aside from Kanye, North’s mother Kim and aunty Kourtney Kardashian, and seven-year-old cousin Penelope Disick were also in attendance.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage North rapped on stage as models walked in front of her.

Before North’s performance, Kim uploaded a video to her Instagram story of her pulling up to the Yeezy show “twinning” with her daughter.

And following North’s performance – which reportedly received “enthusiastic applause” – Kim also wrote on her Instagram story how “proud” she was.

She also said she hoped rapper ZaZa the Creator liked North’s “remix” of his song.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian said on an Instagram story how proud she was of her daughter.

North is a regular performer at Kanye’s famous “Sunday Service,” – which also saw the rapper fly in his whole gospel choir from Los Angeles to Paris to sing during his fashion show on Sunday.

Kanye’s appearance during Paris Fashion Week was a surprise as he sent last-minute invitations to his Yeezy Autumn/Winter 2020 collection on Saturday night.

An attendee tweeted a snap of the invitation which read on a note: “From the West family. Yeezy season 8 March 2nd 2020.”

This just showed up to my hotel room ???????? pic.twitter.com/DpqVwThnt5 — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) March 2, 2020

