Kanye West Gave An Incredible But Ridiculous Deposition In A Court Fight With A Paparazzo

As expected, Kanye West gave a sarcastic and spirited deposition in a lawsuit inwhich he’saccused of beating a photographer and smashing his camera.

TMZ obtained excerpts from West’s deposition, in which he swore under oath that “I’m the smartest celebrity you’ve ever f—— dealt with. I’m not Britney Spears.”

Things were off to a solid start when Nate Goldberg, an attorney for photographer Daniel Ramos, asked West where he’s from and the rapper sarcastically replied, “Earth.”

It only went downhill from there.

When Goldberg grilled West on his song “Flashing Lights,” about paparazzi, the attorney quoted the lyric, “Till I get flashed by the paparazzi, damn, these n—-s got me.”

West immediately interrupted the questioning, saying, “You have to ask for a hall pass. You can’t just say the ‘n’ word around me. It offends me because you’re a white person saying ‘n—-.'”

West explained that he sees the struggle of blacks in the past the same as celebrities today, saying, “I equate it to discrimination. I equate it to inequalities … We, as group of minorities here in L.A., as celebrities have to ban together to influence guys like this — guys trying to take the picture, guys trying to get the big win, guys trying to get the check.

West then personally attacked Goldberg, exclaiming, “I’m in the business of trying to make dope s— for the world. You’re in the business of representing scums and trying to make as much money as long as there’s this lapse in the law.”

In March, West pleaded “no contest” to misdemeanour battery for the alleged assault on Ramos. A judge sentenced him to two years probation, community service, and anger management courses, CNN reported.

However, West’s legal troubles aren’t over, as he still faces a civil suit from Ramos, who claims he’s suffering physically and emotionally, the Los Angeles Times reported. The burden of proof is lower in civil cases, and these cases can result only in monetary damages and not jail time. The deposition was part of that civil suit.

