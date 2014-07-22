'I'm A Blowfish' And 10 Other Crazy Quotes From Kanye West's New GQ Interview

Kanye West is on the cover of the August issue of GQ and in true form, has some amazing comments about everything from being a blowfish — not a shark — to life with his “dinosaur” Kim Kardashian.

The interview doesn’t disappoint. Check out some of the highlights.

1. On his outfit for the GQ interview:

“I hope we don’t see no paparazzi today. Because I’m still getting acquainted with these jogging pants I threw on. Like, ‘That’s not my statement!'”

2. Kanye West is a blowfish, so don’t call him a shark:

“I’m a blowfish. I’m not a shark, I’m a blowfish. So that perfect example about me hitting my head [he walked into a street sign and it was caught by paparazzi], it’s like a blowfish. I wasn’t coming out of my house going to a paparazzi’s house to attack them. I’m defending my family in front of my own house. I’m defending my name as someone’s screaming something negative at me. That’s a blowfish. People have me pinned as a shark or a predator in some way, and in no way am I that. I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone. I want to defend people. I want to help people.”

3. The toilets at his wedding to Kim Kardashian weren’t gold as reported, but “neutral” to match the venue:

“The bathrooms — that usually would be a porta-potty — were wrapped in a fabric that was neutral to match the fort … the same materials that were used to cover the bathroom, we said, ‘Let’s just use that [to cover a bar at the reception], because this is all we have to make the bar look better.’ Which it did, in the end.”

4. Kanye West compared how celebrities are treated to “blacks in the ’60s” during his wedding toast.

“What I talked about in it was the idea of celebrity, and celebrities being treated like blacks were in the ’60s, having no rights, and the fact that people can slander your name. I said that in the toast. And I had to say this in a position where I, from the art world, am marrying Kim. And how we’re going to fight to raise the respect level for celebrities so that my daughter can live a more normal life. She didn’t choose to be a celebrity. But she is. So I’m going to fight to make sure she has a better life.

I’m here to fight for the re-education of what celebrity is. To say, ‘Yes, we are celebrities, but yes, we’re also innovators, we’re also inventors, we’re also thoughtful.'”

5. On the A-list wedding seating chart:

“Wow, Carine Roitfeld is seven seats down from Kim. Farnaz [Farjam], the producer of the Kardashians and the producer of The Real World, is four seats down from [director] Steve McQueen. And four seats, because in between them is Hosain [Rahman] from Jawbone.” This is what I talked about. Do you realise what that means for those people to be in that close of a proximity to each other?”

6. Speaking of Carine Roitfeld [former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris] …

“Carine Roitfeld is the Walt Disney of what Tumblr is today. She is the Kanye West of what Tumblr is today. She’s the single most important person to what street style is today. And she was at the wedding seven seats down from Kim, who is one of the number one fashion plates of today.”

7. Kim Kardashian is his “dinosaur”:

“Love is infectious. You know, God is infectious — God flowing through us and us being little-baby creators and s—. But His energy and His love and what He wants us to have as people and the way He wants us to love each other, that is infectious. Like they said in Step Brothers: Never lose your dinosaur. This is the ultimate example of a person never losing his dinosaur. Meaning that even as I grew in cultural awareness and respect and was put higher in the class system in some way for being this musician, I never lost my dinosaur.

8. What attracted him to Kim Kardashian:

Kim is this girl who f—— turns me on. I love her. This is who I want to be next to and be around. And then people would try to say, ‘Well, you know, if you’re a musician, you should be with a musician, and if you want to design, you need to be with a girl from the design world.’ I don’t give a f— about people’s opinions. Because when a kid falls in love with an aeroplane or a bike or a dinosaur — especially if you’re an only child and it’s not because of the book that the sibling was reading — it’s like, f—, you mean to tell me that the dinosaurs walked the earth and stuff like that?! That’s amazing! You mean to tell me that these giant multi-ton crafts can fly that fast and that loud, and they can flip, and there’s danger, the possibility of them exploding? That’s f—— cool! You mean to tell me that this girl with this f—— body and this face is also into style, and she’s a nice person, and she has her own money and is family-oriented? That’s just as cool as a f—— fighter jet or dinosaur! And just as rarely seen…

Kim is the type of girl that, her entire life, if you were in school with her, most people would be studying and up late nights, but for some reason she would have the skill set to go and grab the one book, turn to the exact page, and just magically say, ‘That’s the exact answer.’ Or she could wink at the person who had done all the work and get it done anyway. And the point of life is getting s— done and being happy.”

9. He’s smart, duh:

“People know I’m smart. And people know that, whether it’s SNL or Jimmy Kimmel, it’s a trend to take the piss out of celebrity — just as much of a trend as wearing a grey hoodie or driving a Prius.”

10. His single “New Slaves” contains “the best rap verse of all time”:

“That song that I do feel is the best rap verse of all time — ‘New Slaves.’ The second verse. I argue that it’s the best rap verse of all time. It’s the Coming to America or Anchorman of a verse. You know, it’s got the funny shit. It’s got the antagonization. It’s got patterns. It’s got social and political consciousness. It’s got struggle. It’s got bravado. It’s everything that a rap verse is supposed to be.”

11. On what’s cool:

“I don’t like walking around with people thinking I’m doing uncool s—, because there’s nothing I’m doing that’s uncool. It’s all innovative. You just might not understand it yet. But it’s cool. Family is super cool. Going home to one girl every night is super cool. Just going home and getting on the floor and playing with your child is super cool. Not wearing a red leather jacket, and just looking like a dad and s—, is like super cool. Having someone that I can call Mum again. That s— is super cool.”

