Kanye West's much-anticipated clothing line is outrageously priced

Want to purchases items from Kanye West’s forthcoming Yeezy collection? You’d be wise to start saving now.

Hypebeast picked up a recent copy of Japanese magazine Sense, which ran an editorial of Kanye’s upcoming line. The magazine listed the items photographed in Japanese yens, and the website approximated the equivalent in US dollars.

Unlike other celebrity clothing lines, Kanye West’s line aims to position himself in the high fashion world with such steep prices.

Kanye’s already proven himself to be a formidable man in the apparel business. His latest Adidas collaboration, the Yeezy Boost 350s, are incredibly popular — they sold out instantaneously after they were released.

And in 2012, his Nike Air Yeezy 2 sold on eBay for over $US90,300.

These are the ten of the most expensive items in the editorial.

1. A long shearling coat: ¥477,000 JPY (Approximately $US3,958 USD)

2. A long fur coat: ¥368,000 JPY (Approximately $US3,060 USD)

3. A camouflage trench coat: ¥300,000 JPY (Approximately $US2,500 USD)

4. Another camouflage trenchcoat: ¥300,000 JPY (Approximately $US2,490 USD)

5. A destroyed sweater: ¥272,500 JPY (Approximately $US2,260 USD)

6. Coach jacket: ¥259,000 JPY (Approximately $US2,150 USD)

7. A quilted camouflage jacket::¥231,500 JPY (Approximately $US1,921 USD)

8: A nylon bomber: ¥218,000 JPY (Approximately $US1,809 USD)

9. A hooded jacket: ¥204,500 JPY (Approximately $US1,700 USD)

10. A thin camouflage jacket: ¥170,500 JPY (Approximately $US1,420 USD)

It’s expected for high fashion jackets, coats, and fur coats to be on the pricey side, but as a reference point, a thermal tank top in the editorial was ¥37,000 JPY — or approximately $US307, and a pair of sweatpants were listed at ¥49,500 JPY, or approximately $US510.

