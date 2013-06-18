Kanye West's 'American Psycho' Parody Is Pretty Amazing

Kirsten Acuna

For the release of his sixth-studio album, Kanye West enlisted the help of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Scott Disick and pal Jonathan Chebum to make a short promotional film.

Kanye released the short in full on his website as a tribute to the most memorable scene in “American Psycho.”

Check it out below:


Here’s the original:

“Yeezus” is out today. You can download it at Kanye West’s website.

