Kanye West held his first fashion show with Adidas and it was pretty bizarre

Hip-hop superstar and part-time fashion designer Kanye West just debuted his first fashion show Thursday night in New York City.

And it was pretty interesting. It also started an hour late.

Titled “Yeezy: Season 1”, West finally got to show off what he’s been working on the the help of the Adidas Originals design team.

But there was much more to the show than just clothing.

According to the Refinery 29, a recording of West saying “I’m here to crack the pavement and make new ground. There’s a lack of creativity in every field … people are afraid to create. I want people to think awesome is possible” played on loop during the show, along with the debut of a song off his upcoming album, “Wolves.”

With the collection, West aims to “absolve consumers of dressing’s daily stress.” The pieces in the collection were designed to be “freely combined in infinite ways,” according to Dazeen.

The models lined up in nine rows and as each row came forward one by one to show off their designer threads, the lights went up to “blinding intensity.”

As for the clothes themselves, there were a lot of comically oversized top pieces and a healthy amount of artful distressing. Some were clearly inspired by military wear, while others took a tech-wear vibe. Most of it fit pretty slouchy.

Throughout, the colour palette remained pretty neutral — mostly grays and muted greens.

Adidas called it “a study in contrasts like street-luxury and vintage-new, the clothing shapes a new modern wardrobe.”

Refinery called it “meh.” The line didn’t impress critics, who said it was “nothing revolutionary.”

A exception was the thick white soled Yeezy Boost sneaker, which has been riding the hype train for quite a while pending its release Saturday. The trainer-style shoe recieved praise for looking better on the foot than in product shots.

Another highlight was an oversized backpack one model wore.

Many of the models wore nude-coloured tights, which covered much of their body — some, even including their hair. The tights were the product of the show’s collaboration with contemporary performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, presumably to accentuate the clothing pieces the models were wearing.

Pretty much every celebrity West has ever been connected to was at the show in support, including Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Spike Jonze, Alexander Wang, Diddy , Jay Z, and Beyonce.

One harsh critic, West’s daughter North, reportedly starting crying when the show started and had to be carried out.

“Maybe she was just scared for her daddy. She just wanted people to stop being mean to her daddy. Because she knows that her daddy loves the world and just wants to make it a more beautiful place,” West said in response.

Check out more of the pieces below.

And check out the video of the full show below.

