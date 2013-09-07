Kanye West Announces His First Solo Tour In 5 Years

Kanye West announced on Twitter this morning he’s going on tour.

Titled “Yeezus” this will be West’s first solo tour in five years.

Note the shout out to his mother on the bottom of the artwork where it says “Donda Surround.”

Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will join West for his 23-show tour with two stops in New York City.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13.

Check out the complete list of tour stops here.

Kanye West debuted his sixth album, “Yeezus,” earlier this summer.

Last year, West performed at Atlantic City’s Revel Casino where he announced girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy.

