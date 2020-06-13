Kanye West drives this $500,000 high-performance tank around his Wyoming ranch — take a closer look at the Ripsaw EV2

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

Meet the Ripsaw EV2, a super-fast luxury tank that Kanye West drives around his Wyoming ranches.

Ripsaw tanks are the fastest tracked vehicles on the market, according to Howe and Howe Technologies, the company that developed them.

The “light-weight, go-fast super tank” was originally developed for the military and can cost north of $US500,000, depending on customisations.

Kanye West, unsurprising as it may be, has quite the taste for flashy vehicles. A recent Forbes evaluation valued the rapper and fashion mogul at just over $US1 billion, noting that around $US3.8 million of his net worth is invested in “vehicles.”

While West likely owns his fair share of exotics and luxury cars, he seems to have a particular obsession with high-powered, go-anywhere off-roaders. At his massive Wyoming ranches, West has a fleet of Ford F-150 Raptors, 10 amphibious Sherp all-terrain vehicles, and a high-performance tank called the Ripsaw EV2.

The EV2 was developed for military use by Howe and Howe Technologies, a Maine-based company that has since been acquired by aerospace and defence manufacturer Textron Systems. Billed as a “luxury, high-performance, go-fast super tank,” the EV2 is also available to private citizens and carries a price tag that can stretch to “over half a million dollars.”

Take a closer look at the Ripsaw EV2 below.

Kanye West keeps a whole array of wild off-roaders at his Wyoming ranch, including a fleet of 10 amphibious ATVs and several blacked-out Ford F-150 Raptors.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

He also apparently has a swanky, blisteringly quick tank called the Ripsaw EV2.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

The Ripsaw was initially developed by Howe and Howe Technologies for the military as a “light-weight, go-fast super tank,” according to the vehicle’s website.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

In 2015 Ripsaw made its EV2 available to the public, or at least to anyone who can afford its steep price tag.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

We don’t know exactly how much West paid for his tank, but Ripsaw’s site says the quasi-military off-roaders take up to six months to manufacture and can cost over $US500,000, depending on how luxurious and powerful a buyer wants their build.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

Versions of Ripsaw tanks have been made appearances in movies such as “Fast and the Furious 8: Fate of the Furious,” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

The Ripsaw EV2 reportedly cranks out around 600 horsepower thanks to a huge Duramax diesel engine, meaning it can hit highway speeds.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

Plus, the EV2 can climb up a ridiculous 70-degree grade, according to Popular Mechanics.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

Ripsaw claims its tanks are the fastest tracked vehicles in the world.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

Some Ripsaw EV2 models generate up to 700 horsepower and a monstrous 975 pound-feet of torque, according to The Grand Tour. That’s roughly the same horsepower as a Lamborghini Aventador, with boatloads more torque.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

Open the gullwing-style hatches, and you’ll find a futuristic cockpit with seating for two.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

The Ripsaw EV2 isn’t just built for pleasure, it also has a functional pickup bed out back.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

Like many of his vehicles, West’s EV2 is painted matte black.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

In a recent interview with Complex, Steven Smith, the lead designer of West’s Yeezy brand, said “I like the Ripsaw tank. I think that’s my favourite, because it will go 80 miles an hour and it’s borderline frightening because you can die at it, which I like.”

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

“Kanye has got the best toys for us. That keeps you inspired,” he added.

Textron Systems Ripsaw EV2.

