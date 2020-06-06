Kanye West drives a fleet of all-black Russian ATVs at his $14 million Wyoming ranch — take a closer look at his off-roader of choice

Sherp Sherp ATV.

Kanye West owns a handful of all-terrain vehicles from a Russian company called Sherp, and they’re not your typical off-roader. They’re hardcore.

The ATVs are built for “extreme operational conditions” and can climb over obstacles that are more than three feet tall. They can also float and charge across open water.

West keeps his Sherp ATVs at his Wyoming ranch, along with several Ford Raptor pickups and a high-performance tank.

The Sherp Pro model costs roughly $US120,000.

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West is now a billionaire, according to Forbes. Much of that 10-figure sum is invested in West’s homes, his record label, his Yeezy fashion brand, and a pair of $US14 million Wyoming ranches – plus, Forbes reports that roughly $US3.8 million of West’s net worth is tied up in “vehicles.”

While we don’t know all of vehicles that the $US3.8 million was spent on, we do know that West keeps a whole array of pricey off-roaders at his Wyoming properties, including several Ford Raptor pickups, a luxury tank, and a fleet of Sherp all-terrain vehicles.

Sherp vehicles, the Russian company says, are built for “extreme operational conditions” and are used by oil and rescue workers, hunters, and “thrill seekers.” They take the term “all terrain” to the next level, with the ability to climb over three-foot-tall obstacles, ascend 35-degree gradients, drive for 115 hours without refuelling, and cruise across open water if need be.

West made headlines earlier this year when he and his buddies paraded around Chicago in the menacing ATVs to hand out Yeezy sneakers, but Sherps can handle much more than just a few city streets. Take a closer look at some of Sherp’s all-terrain creations below.

Kanye West keeps a whole host of intimidating off-road vehicles at his multimillion-dollar Wyoming ranch, including several blacked-out Ford Raptors, a high-performance tank, and a fleet of Russian Sherp ATVs.

Sherp Sherp Pro.

The Sherp Pro — which appears to be the model West owns — is quite possibly the ultimate all-terrain vehicle.

Sherp Sherp Pro.

According to the company’s website, Sherps are built for “extreme operational conditions” and are used by geologists, oil workers, rescue personnel, and hunters.

Sherp Sherp Pro.

Plenty of off-roaders claim to handle any terrain, but the Sherp Pro is something else. It may only have 44.3 horsepower and a top speed of 24.5 mph, but it can handle basically anything you throw at it.

Sherp Sherp Pro.

The Pro can climb 35-degree hills and crawl over fallen trees, boulders, and other obstacles that are more than three feet high.

Sherp Sherp New.

Plus, this beast can swim. In water, the Pro’s massive 63-inch tires keep the vehicle afloat and act as giant paddle wheels, propelling the vehicle at a top speed of 3.7 mph.

Sherp Sherp New.

Sherps are also hermetically sealed, so they can float even with zero pressure in all four tires.

The Sherp Pro is equipped with a main 17.7-gallon fuel tank and an additional 15.3-gallon tank in each wheel. It uses as little as half a gallon of diesel per hour and can travel a ridiculous 115 hours without refuelling.

Sherp Sherp New.

The Sherp has a bare-bones interior, but it does offer a backup camera. The ATV can function without any of its electric components, making it highly reliable and easy to maintain, Sherp says.

Sherp Sherp ATV.

Sherps utilise skid steering — like a tank — so they can turn nearly in place. In the event that the vehicle gets damaged, it can travel on only two or three wheels.

Sherp Sherp Pro.

Although West doesn’t own one — to our knowledge — Sherp also sells a 10-wheeled monster called the Ark.

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

It’s basically like a four-wheeled Sherp, but it can haul lots of people and things in the process.

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

The Ark isn’t simply a Sherp with a matching trailer — it’s actually one 10-wheel-drive vehicle.

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

It can travel up to 18.6 mph on land and up to 3.7 mph on water.

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

Not to mention, the Ark is capable of climbing over five-foot obstacles and tackling 40-degree grades.

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

The Ark can be customised for several purposes. Sherp can outfit your Ark as an overland camping unit …

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

… an ambulance for rescue operations …

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

… or a personnel carrier with seating for 22.

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

For transporting cargo to far-off places, the rear portion can also be ordered as loading platform with an built-in crane.

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

The Sherp Pro reportedly costs $US119,000, which is far less than 1% of Kanye’s net worth. It’s no wonder he has so many of them.

Sherp Sherp the Ark.

