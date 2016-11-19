Kanye West says he would have voted for Trump -- if he had bothered to vote at all

Kanye West halted his concert in San Jose, California, on Thursday night to reveal that he would have voted for Donald Trump, if he had voted at all.

“I told you all I didn’t vote,” the hip-hop artist and designer told the crowd as one of his songs ended. “But I didn’t tell you — I guess I told you — but if I would have voted, I would have voted for Trump.”

Here’s West saying it, followed by boos and a few claps from the audience.

“I would have voted for Trump.” – Kanye West pic.twitter.com/g9qxaT7aRc

But he didn’t end there. He then went on a five-minute tangent about his political views.

“There’s methods, non-political methods to speaking, that I like, that I feel were very futuristic,” West said of Trump’s campaign. “That style and method of communication has proven that it can be a politically correct way of communication. And I f— with that.”

West was interrupted by one person who threw something at him onstage. However, he did not kick that person out of the arena.

“Express your opinion, bro,” he told the person.

He also went into more explanation about why he’s said he would like to run for president in 2020:

“I don’t say 2020 out of disrespect to our president at all. I’m not saying that, ‘Aw, man, that just means anybody can win.’ That’s not what I’m saying when I say 2020. I’m just saying I’ve got some ideas about the way we should connect our ideas. We should use opposite parties — that the Republicans, that the Democrats, that everyone who ran that had an idea that people agreed with should be the collective ideas that are used to run the country. That should mean more. So it’s things that Benjamin Carson believes in that I believe in. I think that Benjamin Carson should still be a consultant. I think that Hillary Clinton should still be a consultant. I think Bill Clinton should still be a consultant. I think Obama should still be a consultant. Instead of, ‘Oh, I don’t f— with your principles so now I’m not going to give you no information that could help you help all of us.'”

During his comments, you can hear people in the audience telling him to “shut up,” and one person is heard saying, “I want that old Kanye, not that new Kanye.”

West also signed one of his coveted Yeezy shoes for a person who threw it up to him on the stage.

“You know what, also? I’m not saying this to diss celebrity at all, but particularly on the Democratic side, that’s cool, but I hate the fact that because I’m a celebrity, everybody told me not to say that I loved the debates,” West said.

“I loved his approach,” he added, referring to Trump.

“If people are racist and they feel more inspired to say how they feel, then they’re exposing themselves, bro,” he said. “This is what I’m saying. It’s already the beginning of change. Sometimes things that you might think are bad might have to happen in order for change to f—ing happen.”

Watch West talk about his political views at the concert below:

