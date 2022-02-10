Kanye West says he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott for seemingly dissing him

Billie Eilish/Kanye West Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Ye said he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott for seemingly dissing him at her show Saturday.

When a fan in the crowd at Eilish’s Atlana show of the “Happier Than Ever Tour” looked distressed, she stopped the show to get them an inhaler.

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” she said, seemingly referencing how Scott performed during a deadly crowd surge this summer.

Ye — who is set to headline Coachella later this year — said he won’t perform unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott, who she seemingly dissed at her concert Saturday.

Eilish noticed a fan in the crowd at her “Happier Than Ever” tour in Atlanta was distressed and brought the show to a halt so her crew could bring the fan an inhaler, Insider previously reported.

“Do you need to come out, or are you OK? Are you sure?” Eilish asked before mouthing, “I love you,” according to videos.

In another video published by TMZ, Eilish can be heard telling the audience, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Eilish was seemingly dissing rapper Travis Scott, who continued to perform during a deathly crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival in August. Ten people died during the concert as attendees surged toward the stage.

In response to Eilish’s remarks, Ye chimed in, asking Eilish to apologize to Scott and saying he wouldn’t perform at Coachella unless she does.

“Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives,” Ye said in an Instagram post Thursday.

Ye claimed in his post that Scott “didn’t have any idea of what was happening” when he was performing.

He then added that Scott will be with him when he headlines Coachella in April, but he needs “Billie to apologize before I perform.”

